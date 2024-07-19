Top 100 tech companies in the world 2024

19/07/2024

A recent study has ranked the top 100 tech companies in the world in 2024, highlighting these tech titans’ financial prowess and innovative capabilities.

According to the study by tech industry experts at coveragely.com, Alphabet ranks 1st with an overall score of 100. It has a net asset value of $293 billion, the highest globally. With a market cap of $2.28 trillion and an annual revenue of $318 billion, Alphabet showcases exceptional financial strength and profitability, boasting an operating margin of 25.49%. The company’s solid financials include total assets valued at $407 billion and liabilities of $115 billion. Alphabet’s workforce of 180,900 employees each generates a remarkable $1.8 million in revenue, underscoring its efficiency and productivity. These metrics collectively make Alphabet a leading example of technological and financial excellence.

The study by tech industry experts at coveragely.com analyzed various financial metrics, including market capitalization, revenue, operating margins, revenue per employee, and net asset values, to rank the companies shaping our tech-driven world.

Top 10 Tech Companies In The World In 2024

Ranking Company Name Website Country Market Cap ($) Revenue ($) P/E ratio Dividend % Operating Margin (%) Employees Revenue Per Employee ($) Total Assets ($) Net Assets ($) Total Liability ($) Score 1 Alphabet (Google) abc.xyz United States 2283.2B 318.0B 35.35 0.11 25.49 180.9K 1.8M 407.0B 293.0B 115.0B 100.00 2 Microsoft microsoft.com United States 3366.8B 237.0B 38.91 0.64 42.14 221.0K 1.1M 484.0B 253.0B 231.0B 97.34 3 Samsung samsung.com South Korea 386.9B 201.0B 14.47 1.28 11.51 270.0K 0.7M 350.0B 276.0B 73.6B 92.99 4 Amazon amazon.com United States 2007.6B 591.0B 95.07 0.00 -1.15 1525.0K 0.4M 531.0B 217.0B 314.0B 84.02 5 Meta Platforms (Facebook) meta.com United States 1300.8B 143.0B 44.40 0.20 23.79 69.3K 2.1M 223.0B 150.0B 73.3B 81.90 6 Alibaba alibaba.com China 181.2B 131.0B 15.70 3.52 16.82 204.9K 0.6M 244.0B 154.0B 90.3B 62.69 7 Apple apple.com United States 3284.3B 382.0B 32.36 0.44 30.20 150.0K 2.5M 337.0B 74.2B 263.0B 48.70 8 TSMC tsmc.com Taiwan 894.0B 73.9B 27.63 1.12 50.54 76.5K 1.0M 180.0B 113.0B 67.7B 43.98 9 Tencent tencent.com China 457.2B 85.0B 16.25 0.89 40.35 104.8K 0.8M 215.0B 116.0B 99.2B 42.70 10 Intel intel.com United States 129.7B 55.2B -76.85 1.60 12.31 120.3K 0.5M 193.0B 111.0B 82.0B 40.59

1. Alphabet (Google):



2. Microsoft:

2. Microsoft:

Ranked 2nd, Microsoft is the world’s most valuable company with a market cap of $3.37 trillion. It generates $237 billion in revenue annually and has an operating margin of 42.14%. Microsoft’s total assets are valued at $484 billion, with net assets of $253 billion and liabilities of $231 billion. Each of its 221,000 employees generates $1.1 million in revenue.

3. Samsung:



Samsung ranks 3rd with a market cap of $386 billion and annual revenue of $201 billion. It has an operating margin of 11.51% and net assets valued at $276 billion. Samsung’s total assets are $350 billion, with liabilities of $73.6 billion. Each of its 270,000 employees generates $0.7 million in revenue.

4. Amazon:

Amazon ranks 4th with a market cap of $2 trillion and leads globally with $591 billion in annual revenue. Despite a negative operating margin of -1.15%, Amazon holds the highest total assets globally at $531 billion. With net assets of $217 billion and liabilities of $314 billion, Amazon’s 1.525 million employees each generate $0.4 million in revenue.

5. Meta Platforms (Facebook):

Meta ranks 5th with a market cap of $1.3 trillion and $143 billion in annual revenue. It has an operating margin of 23.79% and total assets valued at $223 billion, with net assets of $150 billion and liabilities of $73.3 billion. Meta’s 69,300 employees each generate $2.1 million in revenue.

6. Alibaba:

Alibaba ranks 6th with a market cap of $181.2 billion and $131 billion in annual revenue. The company has an operating margin of 16.82% and total assets valued at $244 billion. Alibaba’s net assets are $154 billion, with liabilities of $90.3 billion. Each of its 204,900 employees generates $0.6 million in revenue.

7. Apple:

Apple ranks 7th with a market cap of $3.28 trillion and $382 billion in annual revenue. It has an operating margin of 30.2% and total assets valued at $337 billion, with liabilities of $263 billion. Apple’s net assets are $74.2 billion. Each of its 150,000 employees generates $2.5 million in revenue.

8. TSMC:

TSMC ranks 8th with a market cap of $894 billion and $73.9 billion in annual revenue. It has an operating margin of 50.54%, the second-highest globally. TSMC’s total assets are valued at $180 billion, with net assets of $113 billion and liabilities of $67.7 billion. Each of its 76,500 employees generates $1 million in revenue.

9. Tencent:

Tencent ranks 9th with a market cap of $457.2 billion and $85 billion in annual revenue. It has an operating margin of 40.35% and total assets valued at $215 billion. Tencent’s net assets are $116 billion, with liabilities of $99.2 billion. Each of its 104,800 employees generates $0.8 million in revenue.

10. Intel:

Intel ranks 10th with a market cap of $129.7 billion and $55.2 billion in annual revenue. It has an operating margin of 12.31% and total assets valued at $193 billion. Intel’s net assets are $111 billion, with liabilities of $82 billion. Each of its 120,300 employees generates $0.5 million in revenue.

Tech Industry Experts at Coveragely.com Commentated on this:



“Arm Holdings, ranking at 93rd, stands as the sole representative of the United Kingdom in the top 100 tech companies globally. With a market cap of $172.7 billion and revenue of $3.2 billion, Arm’s exceptionally high P/E ratio of 330.64 reflects investor confidence yet underscores its unique market dynamics. The absence of more UK companies in this elite list highlights a broader issue: the UK’s tech sector is significantly lagging behind global leaders, particularly the United States, where giants like Alphabet and Microsoft dominate with market caps exceeding $2 trillion and revenues in the hundreds of billions. This disparity signals the UK’s urgent need for increased investment, innovation, and supportive policies to foster a more competitive tech ecosystem on the world stage.”

