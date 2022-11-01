Top 3 online marketplaces in Germany

Por staff

01/11/2022

Germany’s biggest online stores are amazon.de, otto.de and mediamarkt.de. This is what the newly released in-depth study “E-Commerce Markt Deutschland 2022”, published by eCommerceDB and Statista, reveals. Compared to last year’s ranking, there have been some changes among the top 10 most successful first-party B2C online stores. Some have lost ground, while others climbed up in the ranking. But first-party sellers are only one part of the German eCommerce spectrum. Online marketplaces, which build a platform for third-party sellers, are another fundamental part. Who are the most important players in Germany in this field? Catch a glimpse of the brand-new study results:

Germany’s three biggest online marketplaces by total GMV are three well-known generalists: amazon.de, ebay.de, and otto.de – these are the results of the second in-depth online marketplace analysis conducted by eCommerceDB and EHI Retail Institute in the course of their “E-Commerce Markt Deutschland” study series. eCommerceDB and EHI Retail Institute analyzed annual reports, company surveys, and other sources to determine the total gross merchandise volume (GMV)1 generated by Germany’s 10 biggest online marketplaces. Following the analysis, Amazon generated a total GMV of €46.2 billion in Germany in 2021, which makes it the biggest online marketplace. Ranks 2 and 3, eBay and Otto, are quite far off in comparison, generating a total 2021 GMV of €10.5 billion and €7.0 billion, respectively.

Source: ecommercedb