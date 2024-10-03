Top 3 tips to get started on your investment journey from Wall Street expert

03/10/2024

Investing in the stock market can be incredibly intimidating, especially if you don’t know where to start.

Prospero.ai conducted a survey across the US to see just how many people are struggling with getting into the stock market. Of the 1,000 people evaluated, 30.8% of people reported an interest in investing in the market.

George Kailas, CEO at Prospero.ai, is sharing three tips that he finds useful when trying to get your feet wet in the investing game!



Tip #1: Hit the Books

Just like anything, when you strip the financial world of its big words and reputation, it is a fundamental that is relatively straightforward to learn. It’s not easy, but it is doable. There are plentiful options on how to start learning about the market. From books, to news articles; podcasts to media personalities – all resources you can lean on to educate yourself and simplify the market.



Tip #2: Applying your Knowledge

There are plenty of resources for you to utilize to help you start your investing journey. There are online classes you can sign up for – some even free of charge. You can also keep up with many financial advisors who share their insights on media platforms. Additionally, you can always find assistance in a financial advisor. This can be in the form of an AI-powered platform or an in-person consultation with an advisor. The knowledge you gain from doing your own research will help you decide which resource works best for you.



Tip #3: Build a Community

Like most things in life, things are more fun when you’re doing them with people you like! The financial world is a large and diverse sector. There are people with a variety of viewpoints and ideals, investing their money in a multitude of ways. Find the people who align with you and trade stories, strategies, and advice. You can even find people online through chat rooms and social media pages such as Reddit and Discord. These platforms allow for open dialogue and the spread of useful tips and tricks in the market!

