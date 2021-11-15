Top 4 Cryptocurrencies you should invest in 2021

15/11/2021

With the advent of cryptocurrencies, we notice an increase in the number of people attempting to enter the Crypto industry and invest in various coins. We can see that many developing businesses are embracing cryptocurrencies as valid forms of payment, thus now is a good moment to invest in cryptocurrencies based on your financial situation. Here’s a guide to assist you decide which cryptocurrencies to invest in right now.

Bitcoin

As the oldest cryptocurrency that has endured for over a decade, it continues to dominate and gain ground over other cryptocurrencies. It has mostly fallen into the category of an asset purchased for the long term, and most people now refer to Bitcoin as “digital gold” owing to its longevity and price rise over the years. However, if your budget is low, Bitcoin may not be the best coin to invest in owing to its high price, therefore you may want to consider the smaller coins discussed below in this article.

Ethereum

Ethereum, along with Bitcoin, is one of the most precious currencies on the market. Since its inception in 2015, Ethereum, which is the second Crypto coin only to bitcoin in terms of global market value, has experienced its fair share of ups and downs. However, the cryptocurrency has lately gained traction with a surge of interest in the crypto industry in general, reaching new highs in November 2021. This currency reached an all-time high in November with a price of $4,800, indicating that Ethereum may be the coin to invest in if you have a reasonably large budget.

Solana

Many regard Solana, a blockchain network that started in 2020, as a competitor to Ethereum. Since January, the cryptocurrency has surged by about 16,000 percent. At the start of this year, one SOL was worth $1.51 (about 112), and Solana’s market cap was over $86 million (approximately 639 crores). According to CoinMarketCap, it is now trading around $241 (about 17,900) and has a market value of $73 billion (nearly 54 lakh crores). This indicates that investors have made significant investments in the relatively new cryptocurrency, which has risen to become the sixth largest in terms of market capitalization. This is a clear indication that Solana is the coin you want to invest in.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin is currently one of the most popular crypto currencies and everyone’s favorite, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. There are several reasons why you should invest in Dogecoin right now. If you had invested $1,000 in Dogecoin on January 1, 2021, you would now have nearly $85,000 in your possession. The cryptocurrency has been volatile up to this point, so it’s anyone’s idea how far the price will rise. If you’re lucky, you might be able to make some money by investing today.

Dogecoin, which was founded in 2013, is a popular cryptocurrency with a playful and friendly brand image. This is intended to be a helpful introduction to cryptocurrencies for the general public and those who have never heard of it.