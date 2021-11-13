Top 5 Best Crypto Events in 2022

Por staff

2022 is loaded with events on crypto assets as a result of the long-awaited end of the pandemic.

Here are the most important ones that are already safe for 2022:

Bitcoin Miami

This conference is organized by Bitcoin Magazine which was co-founded by Vitalik Buterin in 2011.

Bitcoin Miami moved the glitz and glamor from Los Angeles to Miami at the request of Mayor Francis Suarez. According to its organizers: “Mayor Francis Suarez is doing a work to establish Miami as the Bitcoin capital of the world, so naturally he has asked us to bring the largest Bitcoin conference in history to his city as soon as be safe for attendees and residents ”.

While the full speaker list is still being worked on, we already have a few confirmed slots. These include Block Stream CEO Adam Back, Steve Lee, Square Crypto’s chief product officer, and Microstrategy CEO, Michael Saylor.

Token 2049

Two annual Token 2049 conferences are held, one in Singapore and the other in London.

In terms of speakers, you won’t be disappointed that the lineup there includes the likes of Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX CEO and co-founder Ryan Selkis, Messari CEO Kris Marszalek, Crypto.com CEO. , and a plethora of crypto VCs based in Asia, and more.

As of today the date of the London event is not known. This year it was October 7-8.

Consensus

This event is organized by the folks at Coindesk.

Although the last in-person Consensus event was held in New York, the conference will take place in Austin from June 10-12, 2022.

MoneyConf

This conference acts as a kind of intersection between crypto and finance. MoneyConf was held in Lisbon this year.

When it comes to speakers, there are some big hits from traditional finance. These include the likes of Dr. Werner Vogels, Amazon’s CTO, Jen Wong, the CEO of Reddit, and a host of traditional finance dudes.

Then, of course, there are crypto experts like Nicolas Julia, the CEO of Sorare, and Alex Maskinsky, the founder and CEO of Celsius.

If you are interested, tickets are on sale now.

Future Blockchain Summit

The Future Blockchain Summit takes place in Dubai. Dubai has some of the friendliest crypto regulations out there, and a seemingly endless string of crypto personalities are moving there.

This annual conference was launched by the Dubai government in 2018 with the aim of bringing together the most important opinion leaders, the game-changing startups and the biggest investors, all in one space.

The next conference will be in October 2022.