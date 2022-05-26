Top five web hosting providers

Choosing the right web hosting provider can have a major role in your website’s success. But, if you are new and just starting to look for a web host, some of the terms and features online can be quite difficult and confusing. Especially because the number of options is practically endless. If not thousands, there are at least hundreds of great hosting providers online. So how to choose the best one for you or your business? It all comes down to getting the best and most appropriate service for your intended budget. There is no need to spend a lot of money to get the service that you need. The main things to look for in a good web host provider are speed, performance, support, and site backup.

This article will not only list the best five web hosting providers but it will also explain in which situations they perform the best.

1. Bluehost – Best web host provider for beginners

Bluehost is considered to be one of the largest website hosting providers. It hosts over two million websites globally. It is committed to WordPress hosting but also covers managed hosting and WooCommerce, VPS hosting, and dedicated hosting. Bluehost covers everything you need from a host. It offers a professional service to get your website started, which makes it a great option for beginners. It has its own website builder, which means it can provide you with extra features like drag and drop editing, automatic updates, live editing, mobile editing, and a stock image repository. It also includes custom themes, a free domain for the first year, full WordPress access, and custom CSS. Bluehost also offers analytics and SEO tools to help you track how well your website is ranking. Which can help you optimize your site to get the best rankings. It has great 24/7 customer service support through phone and live chats. The basic shared hosting plan goes for $2.75 per month, and WordPress plans start at $2.00 per month, but it also offers a lot of deals and discounts from which you can choose. You can test-drive their web hosting with a risk-free, 30-day, money-back guarantee.

2. Hostinger – Most Affordable Hosting Plan

Hostinger is a very popular choice it has over 30 million customers, mainly because of its low fees. It covers everything from shared hosting, VPS hosting, cloud hosting to even specialized hosting solutions such as cPanel hosting and WordPress hosting. The basic shared hosting costs $1.39 a month and the premium shared hosting plan is $1.79 a month for the first year. But also offers VPS and cloud hosting, from $2.19 to $69.99 a month. They frequently give free weekly backups even on their entry-level plans. Hostinger has also its own website builder with over 100 templates, a flexible drag-and-drop editor, support for e-commerce, and useful SEO tools. Even though Hostinger offers many features, it is considered a very user-friendly provider. In performance, it has an average response time of 382ms. It offers 24/7 support to its members, it doesn’t offer phone support, but you can get support via email or live chat. Hostinger uses a server security tool BitNinja to guard all its servers against cyberattacks making it one of the safest web providers out there.

3. InMotion Hosting – Best VPS Hosting

InMotion Hosting is the best VPS host provider but also offers managed hosting and reseller hosting. The prices for shared hosting start at $2.49, for dedicated servers from $17.99 to $57.50 a month, and for WordPress $6.99 a month. It offers additional features and an excellent customer support team for its customers. It has a website builder from BoldGrid. Covers everything from setup to migration from other hosts. InMotion Hosting provides cPanel and Softaculous panels. With InMotion VPS has a great speed, which is great for online shoppers who like a fast experience. InMotion automatically spins your site back up, so there is no downtime. It is great for those who want to become a web hosting provider, because of its reseller features. InMotion VPS plans include AutoSSL, which offers protection for every website visitor. Also includes a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not completely satisfied with the service.

4. Verpex Hosting – Best Cloud Web Hosting

Verpex is a relatively new hosting provider, it offers mainly cloud web hosting. The prices run from $3.50 for their bronze plan, $5.50 for the silver plan, and $9.99 for the gold plan. Verpex offers the standard features like cPanel, SSD storage, free SSL certificates, free domain, and daily backups. But also a free website migration from other hosts. All plans are SSD-powered which means the SSD storage performs much faster and is more stable in processing the website data. It is considered a very user-friendly provider; it has a friendly management interface and numerous built-in tools. Offers contact support 24/7 via live chat, phone, and email. It also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee if not satisfied with the service. Verpex has a 99.5% uptime guarantee and a LiteSpeed Web Server. Verpex runs on CloudLinux OS which protects each account not only from other servers but also from others on the same server.

5. Namecheap – Best unlimited web hosting

Namecheap offers shared, WordPress, reseller, VPS, and dedicated hosting. It has a great price at just $0.82 a month for the first year. It is very easy to set up which is great for beginners. Namecheap offers an excellent searchable knowledge base. It also has a free domain name registration. A website builder is available for the simpler sites on monthly plans. Namecheap has an uptime of a 100% and a great average speed. It is great for start-up small and medium-sized businesses with a limited budget. It offers a 30-day free trial. Namecheap provides a few security features like two-factor authentication, free domain privacy, and free SSL certificates for authenticating your website.

Conclusion

From this, we can conclude that all five of these web host providers are excellent choices, they all have amazing ratings and offer endless benefits. The best way to choose the right one for you is to match your needs to the services they offer. This requires a little time and research, but we are sure by the end you will be satisfied with your choice.