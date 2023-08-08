Top helpful websites for DIY learners

08/08/2023

In recent years, the internet has revolutionized the way we live, work, and interact with the world. One of the emerging trends that have gained significant traction is the Do It Yourself (DIY) movement on the internet. This is reshaping the way people approach various aspects of their lives, from home improvement projects to crafting, and even learning new skills.

DIY on the internet has opened up new ways for creativity, self-expression, and community engagement. It’s a new way to socialize which enables individuals to take charge of their lives and become masters of their own destiny. The internet has become a limitless source of knowledge and inspiration. Websites, blogs, forums, and social media platforms dedicated to DIY projects have grown up, providing a wealth of information and guidance to anyone seeking to learn new skills or tackle challenging tasks.

From building furniture and home repairs to cooking, gardening, and crafting, individuals can now access step-by-step tutorials, video guides, and community forums that offer support and encouragement.

With that resolved, now here are the top websites if you are eager to be a part of the DIY movement.

Instructables

Emerging from the significant MIT Media Lab, Instructables has evolved into a popular website with a dedicated community that shares its creative DIY projects.

DIY Focus: Instructables cater to a wide range of interests, including technology, play, outdoor activities, workshops, food, and lifestyle projects.

The Unique Factor: Setting itself apart with a touch of flair and competitiveness, Instructables regularly hosts contests based on specific themes, inviting users to showcase their innovative creations. The community votes upon these entries, and winners are selected by a panel of seasoned judges comprising both Instructables staff and community members.

Doityourself.com

Recognized repeatedly as one of the top DIY sites on the internet, DoItYourself.com serves as a go-to platform for expert advice on various home improvement and repair projects.

DIY Focus: This website caters to the world of home improvement and lifestyle, encompassing everything from car repair to personal finance.

The Unique Factor: DoItYourself.com is distinguished by its extensive collection of expert-led forums, offering solid support to DIY enthusiasts in their crafty pursuits. Additionally, the site provides a wealth of informative how-to articles, covering topics ranging from selecting a basic color palette to fixing a leaky faucet.

Make

Blending the worlds of DIY and gadgetry, Make magazine, along with its ever-growing community of readers, takes a more technology-oriented approach.

DIY Focus: Make delves into the realms of electronics, workshops, crafts, science, home improvement, art, and design.

The Unique Factor: Make magazine offers a fascinating free online summer camp for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18. Participants embark on virtual field trips and have the opportunity to interact with some of the most inventive creators in various fields.

Greenupgrader

GreenUpgrader is an environmentally conscious website that inspires individuals to adopt greener living practices through informative articles and project ideas.

DIY Focus: This platform focuses on crafts and home beautification projects with a sustainable twist.

The Unique Factor: GreenUpgrader features an offbeat section, highlighting out-of-the-box thinking, humorous posts, and funky, creative green projects.

DIY NETWORK

Originating as a television channel dedicated to home improvement, DIY Network has extended its reach online, offering added features such as how-to guides and informative articles.

DIY Focus: DIY Network encompasses every aspect of home improvement, making it a comprehensive resource for enthusiasts.

The Unique Factor: The platform showcases videos and blogs by TV hosts and resident DIY experts, sharing ideas that might not have been covered on the air.

Craftster

Catering to the DIY hipster crowd, Craftster is an eccentric online community with a focus on unique and unconventional creations.

DIY Focus: Craftster enthusiasts indulge in projects related to knitting, cooking, jewelry making, and clothing design.

The Unique Factor: This platform offers a valuable asset by bringing together user-generated information about DIY and craft supply stores worldwide. It is definitely a big help when it comes to sourcing supplies.

eHow.Com

A vast and comprehensive platform, eHow.com covers a diverse array of around 30 different how-to categories, offering a plethora of articles and tutorials.

DIY Focus: eHow.com spans multiple domains, including parties and entertaining, food, home improvement, and crafts.

The Unique Factor: Boasting over two million articles and videos, eHow.com stands as a one-stop shop for expert advice from professionals spanning nearly every field of interest.

Conclusion

The digital DIY ecosystem also extends to various online marketplaces that facilitate the buying and selling of DIY supplies and products. As a result, small businesses and independent artisans have found a platform to showcase their creations and connect directly with consumers, circumventing traditional retail channels. As this trend continues to evolve, it is essential for individuals needs to approach it with a balance of curiosity, responsibility, and a willingness to embrace both successes and failures.

