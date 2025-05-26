Trade247 launches as dual-regulated global brokerage, offering MT5 Platform and wide market access

26/05/2025

Dubai, UAE – May 2025 – In a move set to reshape the online trading landscape, Trade247 has officially entered the market as a globally regulated, multi-asset brokerage, offering traders around the world access to advanced technology and top-tier regulatory protections.

Headquartered in Dubai, Trade247 operates under dual licenses from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the UAE and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. The company’s launch reflects the growing demand for secure, transparent, and technology-driven trading environments, particularly among retail and professional traders navigating increasingly volatile global markets.

“We built Trade247 from the ground up to combine regulatory trust with world-class trading infrastructure,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Our goal is to make professional-grade tools and markets accessible to traders everywhere.”

Dual Regulation Anchors Broker in Compliance and Credibility

Trade247’s dual regulatory framework is a distinguishing feature in an industry where oversight varies widely. Its licenses—SCA License No: 1419455 and FSC Mauritius License No: C216567—ensure strict adherence to international compliance standards.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, and operational procedures are subject to continuous regulatory scrutiny, providing traders with both peace of mind and legal recourse in the event of disputes.

MT5 Platform Powers Trade247’s Technology Stack

At the heart of the Trade247 experience is MetaTrader 5 (MT5), a widely respected platform known for its speed, depth, and versatility. MT5 is the go-to choice for millions of traders globally, thanks to its support for algorithmic trading, multi-asset capabilities, and deep analytical tools.

Platform highlights:

80+ technical indicators and charting tools

One-click trading and multiple order types

Depth of Market (DOM) for real-time liquidity tracking

Available on desktop, web, and mobile for seamless access

Trade247’s integration of MT5 positions it to serve both beginner traders learning the ropes and advanced users executing complex strategies.

Multi-Asset Access: A Unified Gateway to Global Markets

Trade247 offers a wide selection of asset classes under one platform, catering to traders seeking diversification and exposure to global financial instruments.

Available markets include:

Forex: Over 50 currency pairs

Global Stocks: Access to equities from major exchanges

Commodities: Soft commodities such as coffee and sugar

Cryptocurrencies: Including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others

Indices: S&P 500, FTSE 100, NASDAQ, and more

Metals & Energies: Gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas

This broad range allows users to pursue various strategies, from short-term trading to long-term investing, all within a single account.

Tailored Accounts for Different Trading Styles

Trade247 supports two account types designed for flexibility and transparency:

Standard Account

Minimum deposit: $100

Spreads: From 0.2 pips

Commission: Zero

Leverage: Up to 1:500

24/7 multilingual support

Pro Account

Minimum deposit: $500

Raw spreads with no commission

Leverage: Up to 1:400

Direct Market Access (DMA) execution

Dedicated account manager and market insights

Both accounts are commission-free, with no hidden charges or inactivity fees, ensuring traders have full clarity on their trading costs.

Simplified Payments and Fast Withdrawals

Trade247 provides a streamlined funding experience through:

Bank transfers

Visa/Mastercard payments

Instant deposits and same-day withdrawal processing reinforce the broker’s emphasis on trader convenience. The platform’s commitment to transparency extends to its zero-fee policy on deposits and withdrawals.

Support for Diverse Trader Needs

Trade247’s inclusive features cater to a wide audience:

Islamic Accounts: Swap-free for Sharia-compliant trading

Social Trading: Follow and replicate strategies from top traders

Hedging Allowed: For advanced risk management

Free Demo Accounts: With $10,000 virtual funds, no expiry

Notably, scalping is restricted, a policy designed to maintain execution quality and platform integrity.

A Fresh Entry Backed by Experience and Structure

Trade247 enters the market with the polish of an experienced operation and the agility of a new entrant. With its regulatory strength, broad market access, and robust technology suite, the brokerage is poised to become a trusted name in online trading.

Whether you’re a newcomer seeking a secure gateway into the markets or a seasoned trader looking for low-cost, high-performance execution, Trade247 presents a compelling new option.

