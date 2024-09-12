TradingPRO’s ScalpX Account – Tailored for experienced traders

12/09/2024

TradingPRO’s ScalpX Account is the perfect option for traders looking to develop advanced scalping strategies.

An established international broker with a global network, TradingPRO, continues to set the standard in the industry with its bespoke trading account designed specifically for experienced traders.

The company, founded in 2017, presents ScalpX, an innovative account tailored exclusively for those specialising in the art of trading with advanced scalping strategies, as part of a diverse account lineup which also includes Micro, Rookie, and Pro.

An account tailored for professional scalpers

A successful scalping strategy relies on a platform that supports swift decision-making and precise execution, enabling clients to react instantly to market changes within a fast-paced trading environment.

Specially crafted for accomplished market operators, with a professional-grade setup, ScalpX is the account type that meets this need, supporting those who act with speed and precision, capitalising on small price movements through fast-paced day trading strategies.

By providing ultra-low floating spreads starting from 0.0 pips and low commissions of just $3 per lot, ScalpX ensures that traders can execute frequent trades in a cost-effective manner, forming a solid foundation on which to build an efficient and productive trading plan.

Trade the global markets with ease

With a minimum deposit requirement of just $50, The ScalpX Account is tailored to a broad spectrum of experienced traders, providing them with unparalleled access to the global markets through a comprehensive range of financial instruments, including 151 major, minor, and exotic currency pairs.

Meanwhile, clients can explore the potential of other markets, diversifying their strategies through alternative asset classes like precious metals, oil, indices, cryptocurrencies, and equities.

TradingPRO’s ScalpX Account integrates several of the world’s leading trading platforms, with traders able to choose from the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader.

Each of these award-winning platforms comes fully equipped with extensive analytical tools, real-time indicators, and customisable charts to provide scalpers with the support they need to make well-informed decisions quickly and effectively.

Experience unmatched trading flexibility

A key feature of the ScalpX Account is that it offers a maximum leverage of 1:2000, which enables traders to maximise their potential market exposure with minimal required capital.

TradingPRO clients can make precise trading moves with ScalpX, which offers a minimum order volume and minimum step volume of 0.01. This feature is particularly suited to scalping enthusiasts who typically focus on generating small, consistent profits.

The account also features variable spreads that adapt to market conditions, offering scalpers the flexibility to respond by amending their strategies throughout the trading day, depending on the direction in which the market shifts.

During periods of lower volatility, scalpers can benefit from tighter spreads, helping them to manage their trading costs more effectively. While spreads may widen during periods of higher volatility, this reflects the dynamic nature of the market, allowing traders to adjust their approach as conditions change.

Top trading conditions with a responsible broker

As an internationally renowned online trading platform, recognised with multiple industry awards, TradingPRO has a strong reputation for maintaining trust, as demonstrated by its ongoing commitment to providing competitive trading conditions to its loyal clients.

The ScalpX Account includes a swap-free option and adheres to responsible trading practices by including a 30% stop-out level, which provides an important safety mechanism to help with the protection of funds during volatile market conditions.

Additionally, the account supports trading in several major currencies, including USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD, and JPY, offering traders the flexibility to operate in their preferred currency.

Access dedicated 24/7 client support

ScalpX is the perfect account type for experienced traders seeking to maximise their scalping strategy with an award-winning, regulated online brokerage.

As a leading CFD provider, TradingPRO also offers quick withdrawals, swift account approval and round-the-clock customer service, with a dedicated support team available 24/7 via telephone, email, and on social media channels to provide timely help and assistance.

To find out more about TradingPRO’s ScalpX Account, including the full range of benefits and features, traders can visit their website.

