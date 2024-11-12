Trump gains over half a million followers on X following his election victory

Por staff

12/11/2024

The experts at The Casino Wizard reveal Donald Trump has gained over half a million followers on X, and 424,944 of those from October 23.

The newly elected President of the United States is 7.1 million followers away from 100 million on X.

Donald Trump is generally skilled at producing engaging content. His posts often include bold statements and controversial opinions which help generate high levels of engagement through likes, comments, and shares.

Donald Trump is more influential on Instagram than his opponent Kamala Harris.

A recent study by The Casino Wizard reveals could earn a minimum potential earning of $230,721 per sponsored Instagram post and a maximum potential earning of $312,152 per Instagram post. Trump currently has more than 27 million followers on Instagram.

While the President of the United States earns a salary of $400,000 per year, Trump would only have to publish two sponsored posts to earn more than the POTUS’s salary.

Matt Schwachofer, Co-Founder of The Casino Wizard, comments on the findings:

“Social media allows politicians and billionaires to shape and control their public image, creating a personal brand that resonates with a broad audience.

“While these figures may internally promote their businesses, products, and services, they can also be paid a lot for sponsored posts.

“X and Instagram offer a vast audience that politicians can leverage to influence public opinion, promote their ventures, and reach potential customers, investors, and partners.”

The study by The Casino Wizard analyzes the top 50 highest net worth individuals from Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List which is made up of more than 2,781 billionaires.

Each billionaire’s Instagram account was manually reviewed, and an internal scraping tool was used to gather key earnings data, such as the number of followers, number of accounts followed, number of posts, average number of likes, average number of comments, total engagement rate, minimum potential earnings per post, and maximum potential earnings per post.

The rankings reveal Donald Trump is America’s most influential billionaire, topping Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, and Richard Branson.

