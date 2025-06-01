Trump tariffs set aside over lack of authority

01/06/2025

US President Donald Trump faces a fight to keep in place controversial trade tariffs which threaten to rock the technology sector after a domestic trade court ruled he lacks the authority to impose them.

The Court of International Trade set the tariffs aside after determining legislation employed by the President to impose them did not meet the standard required to allow him to overrule the power of the nation’s Congress over tax and duty matters.

Reuters reports the US administration immediately appealed the court decision, setting up a fight for the future of the controversial fees.

The court stated the importance of tariffs “declined significantly” since 1913, when the US was cleared to impose income taxes as an alternative means of raising revenue.

It argued the increasingly global nature of commerce means “tariffs have served more diverse purposes including restricting the importation of certain goods”, though appeared to acknowledge their role in “protecting American industry and leveraging negotiations with foreign counterparts”, an element the president’s team may well emphasise given a brace of trade deals struck after the levies were announced.

A representative for the US White House told Reuters the nation faces damaging trade deficits, creating an emergency situation which courts are not best placed to address.

Key component

The news outlet noted the tariffs are central to President Trump’s international trading strategy.

They are also being used to pressure companies including Apple to bring production home: last week President Trump threatened a 25 per cent tariff on imported iPhones and the company itself is braced for an estimated $900 million cost hit.

Chip companies have also warned of disruption stemming from fees imposed on imports of manufacturing equipment, with impacts also tipped on companies including Amazon, Meta Platforms and equipment vendors.

Courtroom drama

Reuters explained President Trump can fight the ruling in the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and push the matter to the nation’s Supreme Court, the highest in the land.

The trade court ruled on lawsuits filed by two groups, one comprising a quartet of small businesses, the other a collective of US states.

Reuters reported there are “at least five” more legal challenges to the tariffs in the wings.

Duties on imports of vehicles, steel and aluminium are reportedly excluded from the trade court’s ruling.

