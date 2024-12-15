Trump: US to be “the crypto capital and bitcoin superpower of the world”

Por staff

15/12/2024

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to make the country a global leader in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sector. During a recent press conference, Trump declared: “We are going to do something great with cryptocurrencies,” promising that he will not allow other countries, specifically China, to lead this technological innovation. “We don’t want China, or anyone else. Others are adopting it and we want to be the leader,” he said.

“We are going to be at the forefront. And we are going to be at the forefront of AI, so we have to produce enormous amounts of electricity,” added the president-elect, specifying that for these purposes the country needs “more than double” the energy it currently generates.

“But we will be able to do it, we have Lee Zeldin in charge of the environment,” said Trump, referring to his nominee as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. “He will make sure everything is good, clean and appropriate, but he will give us very fast approvals,” he said.

His statements have generated a wave of expectation in the crypto community, which sees in Trump the opportunity for a favorable regulatory framework and the possibility of the United States positioning itself as the epicenter of the digital economy.

During his electoral campaign, Trump undertook a series of actions in order to align himself with the cryptocurrency sector. He participated in the Bitcoin 2024 conference held in July and promised to turn the US into “the crypto capital and the bitcoin superpower of the world.”

The creation of a strategic reserve denominated in Bitcoin, a proposal that has the support of legislators such as Cynthia Lummis, could diversify the country’s foreign exchange reserves and increase financial stability.

See more: Major cloud providers could get key role in AI chip access outside the US, sources say

See more: China 5G base station count continues climb

See more: Central Bank gets plaudits on e-money