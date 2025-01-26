Trump’s impact on crypto: ETFs, BTC, meme coins and more

Por staff

From Ruslan Lienkha, chief of markets, YouHodler:

Trump’s appointment of Mark Uyeda as acting chair of the SEC has been seen as a pro-crypto move. How might this leadership impact sentiment in the crypto market, especially for ETFs?

We may see an accelerated pace of cryptocurrency ETF approvals. However, the more significant development lies in the potential establishment of a comprehensive legal framework for the cryptocurrency industry in the U.S. This could lead to the full recognition of cryptocurrencies as a distinct asset class. Previously, attempts were made to classify cryptocurrencies under existing asset categories, such as securities or commodities, which did not fully capture their unique characteristics.

Could the current volatility in Bitcoin and Ethereum markets delay the broader adoption of ETFs, or might it accelerate ETF creation and approval since some people see them as a stabilizing tool?

Despite the recent spike in volatility for BTC and ETH, these cryptocurrencies are becoming more stable over time, driven by increasing liquidity and the overall maturation of the market. As the process of broader adoption continues, introducing additional cryptocurrency ETFs is logical and expected. These ETFs will mark a natural step in market development and contribute to market stabilization by injecting additional liquidity.

How do you see crypto ETFs performing if Bitcoin drops below the psychological $100,000 level, as some analysts predict?

ETFs will exhibit a high correlation with the spot BTC market, as buying or selling a Bitcoin ETF represents another mechanism for trading Bitcoin. Consequently, any inflows or outflows into or out of ETFs will directly mirror the broader dynamics of the spot market.

If Trump delivers on executive orders allowing banks to trade and hold crypto, how would this affect the demand for ETFs as a more accessible entry point?

In this context, banks have the potential to become direct competitors to ETFs. ETFs were initially highly anticipated due to their simplicity, allowing traditional financial investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrency through their brokerage accounts without dealing with the complexities of blockchain technology. If banks enter the market, they could offer safe and straightforward alternatives to ETFs, providing an equally simple mechanism for investing in crypto assets. While this development is positive for the broader cryptocurrency market, as it could drive additional capital inflows, it poses challenges for ETFs. With banks offering alternative investment options, retail investors would have more choices beyond ETFs for gaining crypto exposure, potentially impacting the demand for ETF products.

Any thoughts on the Trump ​​and Melania cryptocurrencies?

Forecasting the performance of meme coins is inherently challenging, as they lack a fundamental basis and are primarily driven by emotional trading and speculative behavior. However, over time, they may evolve into more substantial assets. There is potential for such tokens to develop practical use cases or utility in the future, which could lend them greater legitimacy. For now, meme coins occupy a niche as a highly speculative and high-risk category of investment. While their current valuation dynamics are unpredictable, their existence highlights the cryptocurrency market’s diverse and rapidly evolving nature.

