Trump’s meme coin frenzy – experts warn of risks

Por staff

21/01/2025

Donald Trump’s launch of the $TRUMP meme coin is sending shockwaves through the cryptocurrency market, with the coin’s valuation skyrocketing by over 300% in less than 24 hours.

As of Sunday morning, $TRUMP hit a market cap of $5.81 billion, marking the former president’s bold foray into digital assets and merchandise sales ahead of his upcoming inauguration.

Announced on Truth Social late Friday, $TRUMP was described as a celebration of Trump’s “WINNING” the presidential election.

The coin, built on Solana’s blockchain platform, debuted with a limited supply of 200 million coins. According to its official website, the supply is set to expand to 1 billion over the next three years.

While $TRUMP’s meteoric rise has generated buzz, Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, urges caution.

“This is a revival of the meme coin trend we saw in 2021 and 2022, where many young, inexperienced investors got burned by extreme volatility,” he explained. “Without doubt, investors will get burned by this frenzy too.”

The deVere CEO highlights the speculative nature of meme coins, warning that their valuations can fluctuate wildly. He explained that while big money can be made by some, this type of investment is inherently high-risk and unpredictable.

He says: “Let’s be very clear: this is more gambling than investing. If you’re considering getting involved, you need to have a sound, diversified, long-term plan in place first.”

The $TRUMP coin’s rapid ascent underscores the risks associated with meme coins, which are driven less by fundamentals and more by social media-fueled hype.

Nigel Green likens the phenomenon to gambling, explaining that many day traders are likely piling in with hopes of capitalizing on Fear of Missing Out (FOMO).

“They’re mostly not buying because they think the coin has inherent value,” he said. “They’re buying because they hope others will drive the price higher, allowing them to sell at a profit.”

This strategy comes with significant risks, and he emphasizes that valuations for meme coins are likely to swing wildly in both directions.

He adds: “Understand the real risks to your money. This is not the same as investing in sound assets. Gambling is not the same as investing.”

Beyond the excitement surrounding $TRUMP, the launch signals what could be a crypto-friendly stance from the incoming Trump administration. Trump’s move into the digital asset space aligns with speculation that his government will take a favorable approach to cryptocurrencies, potentially driving further adoption and innovation in the sector.

The deVere CEO remains optimistic about the broader implications for the crypto market, explaining that a pro-crypto administration could accelerate the adoption of digital currencies and blockchain technology.

He continues: “This will have long-term benefits for the economy. But it’s important to distinguish between speculative meme coins and legitimate digital assets that provide real value and utility.

“If you do want the thrill or novelty of chasing big gains, ensure it’s part of a diversified strategy and not your main plan.”

As the market reacts to this latest development, $TRUMP’s rapid rise underscores the broader debate over the role of cryptocurrencies in today’s financial landscape.

“Trump’s presidency is expected to usher in an era of pro-crypto policies, and while this could pave the way for legitimate growth for established assets like Bitcoin, it also raises questions about the risks of speculative trading driven by social media hype,” he concludes.

