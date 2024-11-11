Trump’s Win Sends Tesla Stock Soaring! Along with 335% Search Spike!

Por staff

11/11/2024

New research by experts at JeffBet has revealed that Google searches for ’Tesla Stock’ has skyrocketed by 335% in the last seven days, with a significant surge in searches following Donald Trump’s speech early on Wednesday.



Trump heaped praise on Elon Musk, exclaiming – “He’s a character, he’s a special guy, he’s a super genius,” before adding, “We have to protect our geniuses, we don’t have that many of them.”



Tesla (TSLA.O) shares climbed 12% in premarket trading on Wednesday following Republican Donald Trump’s announcement of victory in the U.S. presidential race against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Changes to EV subsidies are uncertain, but a more cooperative stance seems likely,” stated Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown. “Trump’s administration is expected to work closely with Musk, and an official advisory position could increase Musk’s influence.”

Interest in Tesla surged online, with Google searches for Tesla stock spiking by 335% over the past seven days. Tesla’s shares listed in Frankfurt also saw gains of over 14% on Wednesday. Musk recently forecast that Tesla’s vehicle sales could grow 20% to 30% next year.



As of Wednesday, Tesla’s U.S.-listed shares were trading at $283 in premarket.



A spokesperson for JeffBet commented on the study:

“Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shown notable support for Donald Trump throughout the campaign, even using his social media platform, X, to amplify Trump’s messages.



“In response, Trump has proposed appointing Musk to lead a government efficiency commission following his victory, which could indicate a strategic alliance between Tesla and the administration.”



See more: Nokia gets ball rolling on Costa Rica 5G

See more: What does Trump US election win mean for telecom?

See more: Campus NaaS startups poised to grab larger share of the pie