Trust nobody if you want to protect essential data

21/02/2022

By: Mark Fox, CEO, NetEvents

Cybersecurity seems never to be out of the news these days. Whether we are talking about supply chain incidents such as the well documented SolarWinds attack of 2021, or ransomware which something like a third of all enterprises had some sort of brush with last year, threat is all around us.

You’d need to have been living under a rock not to have read at least one article in the last 12 months about how the pandemic has added to the security challenge. It has done this by forcing organizations to reinvent connectivity at the network edge in order to sustain access to essential cloud-based applications. The pandemic has been a bonanza for those seeking to exploit inadequate security in network implementations. The trouble is that so much security is still based around standards and methods that predate the cloud revolution. It presumes, for example, that simply setting up security measures around a traditional perimeter will protect everything inside it. Cloud and remote work have done away with any kind of traditional perimeter, and CISOs must now be on the alert for intrusion from an endless list of sources and devices. Protection must be end-to-end and in the round. Only the latest in network visibility and traffic monitoring technology, designed for the cloud age, will do.

As workers, devices and application workloads move outside of the corporate network, organisations must enforce network security everywhere. Hence the rise of the concept of Zero Trust which has been growing in importance and will certainly be one of the big cyber themes of 2022. It means, simply, that no user or device is trusted. Authentication is stringent under this model, and strict policies govern every movement. Zero Trust means scanning devices and users on a continual basis for any suspicious activity or behaviour to ensure a network remains a secure environment.

There is every reason to expect 2022 to be another big year for cybersecurity. Risk management and mitigation will grow in importance, not just at CISO level but at wider board-level for organisations. Investment in solutions based around Zero Trust will grow. These are certainties.

