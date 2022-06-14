Trust Payments partners with Feedzai to strengthen risk management offerings

Por staff

14/06/2022

Trust Payments, the disruptive fintech specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services, announced today at Money20/20 Europe a multi-year partnership with Feedzai, the world’s first RiskOps platform for financial risk management. Using Feedzai, a key market specialist in safeguarding global commerce, Trust Payments’ customers will benefit from an advanced cloud-based risk management platform, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Feedzai’s RiskOps meets key industry challenges to seamlessly solve for identity, real-time data, and collaboration across the customer lifecycle whilst increasing productivity and enabling financial services companies to deliver better outcomes for their customers.

Daniel Holden, Group CEO of Trust Payments, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Feedzai to ensure our vision for Converged Commerce™ can be backed by their robust risk management offering covering device authentication, malware defense, behavioral biometrics, and a full suite of integrated fraud and anti-money laundering solutions. This partnership will reinforce our commitment to a gold-standard risk framework to help deliver trusted commerce solutions to our customers around the world.”

See more: Metaverse UGC platform BUD raises $36.8M Series B led by Sequoia Capital India

“We are delighted that Trust Payments has selected Feedzai as a trusted partner and is implementing our unique RiskOps solution to ensure that their teams have a single platform to handle everything fraud and financial crime-related and to ensure financial security for themselves and their customers,” added Nuno Sebastião, CEO at Feedzai.

The world’s largest banks, processors, and retailers already trust Feedzai to protect trillions of dollars and manage risk while improving the customer experience for everyday users, without compromising privacy. Feedzai is a Series D company and has raised $282M to date with a current valuation of $1.5B. Its technology protects 900 million people in 190 countries.