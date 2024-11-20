Twine raises $12M in seed funding

20/11/2024

Twine, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based cybersecurity company, raised $12M in seed funding.

The round was co-led by Ten Eleven Ventures and Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from angel investors including the CEO and Co-Founder of Wiz, Assaf Rappaport as well as the company’s Co-Founder and VP R&D, Roy Reznik; the CEO and Co-Founder of Endor (who previously sold RedLock to Palo Alto Networks where he became SVP, Prisma Cloud), Varun Badhwar; and others.

The company intends to use the funds to accelerate the development of its digital cyber employees.

Led by Benny Porat (CEO), Nadav Erez (Technology), Omri Green (Go-To-Market) and Justin Woody (Marketing), Twine builds digital cybersecurity employees who execute tasks to help cyber teams close the talent gap. The company’s first digital employee, Alex, learns, understands and takes away the burden of identity management tasks, proactively completing the organization’s cyber objectives.

