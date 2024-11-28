TyN Magazine joins WAGMI as a media partner for the largest blockchain event in America

WAGMI (We’re All Gonna Make It), the premier Web3 and blockchain conference in the United States, is thrilled to announce a new media partnership with TyN Magazine, a leading voice in blockchain and cryptocurrency news. Taking place from January 21-24, 2025, in Miami, WAGMI will unite over 10,000 attendees, hundreds of sponsors, and the biggest names in blockchain to showcase the future of Web3 technology and innovation.

As a WAGMI media partner, TyN Magazine will play a pivotal role in amplifying the conference’s reach, providing its audience with exclusive insights, live updates, and key highlights from the event. Known for its expertise in covering cutting-edge developments in blockchain and cryptocurrency, TyN Magazine brings a trusted voice to the WAGMI community, ensuring its readers stay at the forefront of industry advancements.

“Partnering with TyN Magazine aligns perfectly with our vision of creating the most influential blockchain event in America,” said Moe Levin, founder of WAGMI and mastermind behind the North American Bitcoin Conference. “Their dedication to delivering timely, accurate, and insightful coverage of the blockchain world adds tremendous value to the event. Together, we’re shaping the conversations that will define the next era of Web3 innovation.”

“Joining WAGMI as a media partner is an exciting opportunity for us,” said Gustavo Martínez CEO of TyN Magazine. “WAGMI has a reputation for shaping the future of blockchain by bringing together the brightest minds and most innovative companies. We look forward to showcasing the energy and innovation this event brings to the blockchain community.”

With an impressive lineup of speakers, sessions covering the latest trends in Web3 and blockchain, and unparalleled networking opportunities, WAGMI 2025 is poised to set a new benchmark for industry events. By partnering with media leaders like TyN Magazine, WAGMI ensures that the conversations and breakthroughs happening on its stages reach a global audience.

For more information about WAGMI, visit https://wagmi.miami/.

