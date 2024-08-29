TyN Magazine restructures its operation from Panama for all of Latin America and the Caribbean

29/08/2024

TyN Magazine has just made a great leap forward in quality, having changed its regional structure and customizing its content for each region.

Having been established for more than six months in Panama, from where it will direct the entire region, and launching from there, starting in October, a new structure of content, products and services through a network of partners, associated media and its own offices.

Panama is the Hub from where the global project will be led, with a special focus on Central America and the Caribbean, regions that are currently seeing clear growth in their technological adoption.

– Northern Region: Mexico and Miami

.- Central American Region

– Caribbean Region

– Andean Region: Colombia, Ecuador and Peru

– Southern Region: Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay



The objective of this new communication proposal from TyN Magazine is to generate content in all its formats and even develop new monetization methodologies through its digital development arm that will develop comprehensive strategies for the promotion of new products with an emphasis on design, videos, video marketing and web development.

The networking that is being developed will work by vertical markets and by regions focused on training on the importance of technological innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintechs, digital economy, e-commerce.

We believe that this is the way that we as a means of communication should structure ourselves, for which we have made agreements to promote the future of communication from Panama to Latin America.

In today’s world, only innovation will allow companies of all types, sizes and sectors to persist over time.