U.S. allocates US$6.5 million to extend TraSa project in Dominican Republic by two years

07/11/2024

The U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic announced the extension of Project TradeSafe (TraSa), part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food for Progress program, for two more years, with an additional investment of approximately US$6.5 million.

The announcement was made at an event held at the JW Marriott hotel, which included representatives from the public and private sectors.

This initiative of the USDA’s Food for Progress program, implemented locally by the U.S. NGO Improving Economies for Stronger Communities (IESC), seeks to facilitate trade in agricultural products by improving sanitary and phytosanitary practices and optimizing the processes involved in them.

Ms. Chanda Berk, Agricultural Counselor at the U.S. Embassy, led the announcement along with Mr. Freddy Fernandez, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Dominican Republic, and Mr. Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, Director of Customs. Ms. Berk highlighted some of TraSa’s most relevant achievements since 2020, stressing that this extension reaffirms the commitment of the United States Government to the agricultural and commercial development of the Dominican Republic.

For his part, the Director of Customs, Mr. Sanz Lovatón, highlighted how the TraSa Project has been a key ally in different critical initiatives that have strengthened the export processes of Dominican products and transformed the country into a regional logistics hub. Finally, Mr. Fernandez, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture, expressed his gratitude for the continued support of the United States to the Dominican agricultural sector, especially for the actions aimed at strengthening sanitary and phytosanitary aspects and safety standards.

During the activity, the director of the TraSa Project, Mr. Brian Rudert, summarized the lines of work on which the project will focus in the next two years, including strengthening capacities in risk-based inspection systems and registrations, improving coordination mechanisms such as the National Committee on Trade Facilitation and the National Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures, as well as the improvement of capacities and surveillance mechanisms in terms of safety, among others. Mr. Rudert further stressed the importance of the local actors convened continuing to work together in a coordinated manner to maximize results.

The USDA’s Food for Progress Program supports developing countries and emerging democracies to modernize and strengthen their agricultural sectors. Its main objectives are to improve farm productivity and expand trade in agricultural products.

Source: Dominican Today

