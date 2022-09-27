UAE startup MetaEssence to be world’s first specialised G2B2C Web3.0, metaverse solutions provider

The UAE startup, MetaEssence is set to launch world’s first specialised G2B2C (Government to Business to Consumer) utility-based Web3.0 and metaverse solutions provider.

The metaverse is considered the next evolution of the internet where people collaborate digitally, perform secure, authenticated digital transactions, and use cryptocurrencies for payments through Web3.0 applications.

MetaEssence focuses on Web3.0 and Metaverse enablement through three main business domains: digital health, digital economy, and sustainability. Introducing innovative solutions to accelerate the government agencies and organisations’ digital transformation, and contributing to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to cement the emirate’s position as a global capital for the digital economy.

“Our vision is to enable a simplified, secure, and reliable access to a wide range of Web3.0 & Metaverse solutions where our customers find synergies between their services and securely execute transactions with a business value add,” said Fatma ElSafty, Founder and CEO of MetaEssence.

ElSafty, 37- years old Egyptian, has registered her venture with Meydaan Freezone and has been in the UAE since 13 years.

“At MetaEssence We emphasise our products value and end results. All our products are blockchain agnostic and we are very keen on building long-term partnerships through a well-established transaction-based model,” Elsafty added.

MetaEssence’s solutions for digital health and specifically medical tourism will introduce a better patient experience using smart contracts, where patients will have secure access to quality healthcare providers anywhere in the world.

Patients can simulate via Metaverse and mixed reality their experience while the advantageous environment for smart contracts between patients, providers, and payers in the overall system will eliminate many touch points through a more simplified, secure, and patient-centric solution.

There are many challenges for any organisation when it comes to realising the real opportunities in Web3.0 , metaverse and data security at scale but the first and most important is to distinguish the hype from the real, this will enable organisations to benefit from their presence in the metaverse and be able to integrate the metaverse into their day to day business operations in the most secure way.

“MetaEssence is planning to launch this year “MetaEssence Heroes Programme” to leverage MetaEssence Superheroes group of Worldwide experts in Web3, NFTs, Crypto Risks, regulation, data security, blockchain, mixed reality, and metaverse to train the new heroes on the “why” and “how” to use these technologies in their organisations,” concluded ElSafty.

Source: Khaleej Times