UBUNATION and UNDER Lea’s TRUST e.V. launch an exclusive NFT collection to fund the construction of a school in Nairobi, Kenya.

UBUNATION and UNDER Lea’s TRUST e.V. launch an exclusive NFT collection to fund the construction of a school in Nairobi, Kenya.

Por staff

08/04/2024

UBUNATION, the platform that embodies humanity and community through digital collectibles, in partnership with UNDER Lea’s TRUST e.V. (ULT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing educational access in Kenya, today announced the launch of the “ULT Dream Careers Lion Charity Collection Campaign.” This innovative campaign aims to support the construction of a primary school in Nairobi by offering 10,000 unique, limited-edition NFT images of lions, the official animal of Kenya.

The campaign not only symbolizes a significant stride towards improving education for underprivileged children but also marks a unique blend of technology and philanthropy. By purchasing one of these exclusive lion digital collectibles for $20, donors contribute directly to a $200,000 goal set to empower the youth of Nairobi with education and a promise of a better future.

In addition to receiving a unique limited-edition lion image with every donation, supporters of our campaign will find extra motivation through our new “Voice of the Campaign” feature. Each month, we spotlight a distinguished supporter who enriches our offerings with exclusive giveaways. These additional tokens of our appreciation include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, special meet-and-greets, and personalized messages or products. Carefully selected to reflect the unique contributions of each month’s featured voice, these giveaways serve not only as a badge of honor but also as a compelling incentive for donors to further support our cause. This initiative aims to diversify the rewards for our donors, enhancing the connection between our community and the vital cause of educational empowerment in Nairobi.

Heissam Hartmann, Founder of UBUNATION, emphasized, “Through this campaign, we are not just creating a collectible; we are building dreams and paving the way for a brighter future for the children of Nairobi. This is a testament to what we can achieve when technology meets compassion and collective action.”

Lea Kabitzsch, Founder of UNDER Lea’s TRUST e.V., added, “Education is the cornerstone of development and empowerment. With every NFT sold, we move one step closer to turning the dream of accessible education for all into a reality in Nairobi. This school is not just a building; it’s a beacon of hope and opportunity for countless children.”

For those interested in supporting the “ULT Dream Careers Lion Charity Collection Campaign” or seeking more information about this transformative initiative, please visit https://ubunation.com/ult/ for details.

See more: Telefónica Tech anticipates threats with comprehensive risk exposure management

See more: Amazon Pay is the least popular payment solution among vendors, with a 1% share in top markets

See more: AT&T probing leaked data on millions of users