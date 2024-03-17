UK chips in £35 million to semiconductor research

17/03/2024

The UK government joined a European Union (EU) semiconductor research project, committing £35 million ($44.9 million) in domestic funding and opening the door to a €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) pot established by the bloc to explore relevant technologies.

In an announcement yesterday (13 March), the UK explained it had joined the EU Chips Joint Undertaking, a project established in late 2023 to bolster research into semiconductor technologies and production.

The UK said access to the one of the Chips Joint Undertaking’s funds is backed by an initial £5 million from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology this year. The remaining £30 million will be provided between come between 2025 and 2027.

Researchers and businesses will also be able to bid for billions of euros-worth of funds available in the EU Horizon Europe pot.

Saqib Bhatti, UK under Secretary of State with the department, announced the move at a conference of global semiconductor leaders.

“Our membership of the Chips Joint Undertaking will boost Britain’s strengths in semiconductor science and research to secure our position in the global chip supply chain,” he stated.

The deadline for the first phase of applications is 14 May.

