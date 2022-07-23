UK gov move shows institutional faith in stablecoins

23/07/2022

Marius Ciubotariu, the co-founder of Hubble Protocol, says:



“The UK government’s announcement that it will introduce a bill to regulate how stablecoins can be used as a formal method of payment shows governments are warming up to the idea of stablecoins, and that they will be part of the UK’s economic future. It is also a recognition that decentralized finance is much more than a fad, but a potentially disruptive economic movement for the global economy in the years and decades to come.

This is also a very welcome development following the collapse of UST, which led many outside the crypto space to unfairly assume that all stablecoins are risky. As an algorithmic stablecoin, UST’s non-reliance on real-world assets left exposure points which, if not addressed, can create the exact situation that arose. Instead, the Terra protocol would mint and destroy tokens to maintain UST’s peg. This method is drastically different from most other stablecoins, which are backed by real assets such as fiat and cryptocurrencies.

The news around Terra’s collapse failed to acknowledge the large number of successful stablecoins, both centralized and decentralized, that have been battle-tested and used for years. For example, MakerDAO’s stablecoin DAI is an overcollateralized stablecoin that uses collateralized debt positions to ensure that there are always enough assets backing DAI. This is performed automatically through smart contracts, liquidations, and its peg-stability module.

Other stablecoins, such as USDC and USDT, are centralized and backed by fiat. Both trade with billions in volume every day. Indeed, in June, Tether (the organization behind USDT) announced the launch of a GBP-backed stablecoin, GBPT, which may or may not have featured in the UK government’s thinking. Stablecoins, it seems, are clearly here to stay.

It is, however, important to note that this bill is less indicative of regulation and more about setting standards for how stablecoins can be used in a global economy. Blockchain technology allows for easy borderless payments without an intermediary – it is more secure, inclusive, and non-custodial. Stablecoins offer many people worldwide the opportunity to join a global financial ecosystem they would otherwise not have access to, and to use currencies like USD and GBP in place of more volatile national currencies. This could create a seismic shift in the way we think about and use money.

The majority of decentralized stablecoins are fully backed by crypto assets, as users lend their cryptocurrency to borrow the stablecoin of their choice. This provides users with a novel way to borrow and allocate their capital without selling their cryptocurrency.

It is clear that the world’s major economies don’t want to be left behind regarding blockchain technology, and stablecoins aren’t on the decline but growing. As the DeFi ecosystem grows, we’re likely to have dozens of different stablecoins pegged to other foreign currencies. Blockchain developers are finding innovative new ways to offer secure, permissionless stablecoins that can connect traditional and decentralized financial markets.

In the long run, I believe decentralized stablecoins will begin to have a better reputation as safer and more transparent options based on smart contracts, and can be strengthened with fiat-backed stablecoins like USDC and USDT as collateral. For now, the expansion of Tether’s offering and the UK government’s openness to allowing stablecoins as a payment method are very positive signs for the future of stablecoins as a trusted, convenient, and accessible form of digital payments.”