UK is 5th lowest risk country for cyber threats

20/05/2024

A new study found the countries with the highest and lowest risk for cyber threats worldwide in 2024.



Cybersecurity experts at mixmode.ai found that Finland ranked first among the lowest-risk countries for Cyber Threats Worldwide, with a Cyber Safety Score of 92.81. In overall cyber safety, Finland has outperformed several major countries, such as the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia.

On the contrary, Bolivia is ranked 1st among the Highest Risk Countries for Cyber Threats Worldwide, with a Cyber Safety Score of 38.39.

mixmode.ai evaluated cyber safety across 70 countries using data from the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI), the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), the Cybersecurity Exposure Index (CEI), and Comparitech. Combining scores from these sources, they calculated a Cyber-Safety Score for each nation, adjusting for different scoring systems. Comparitech’s research, reflecting cyberattack rates, was inverted for the study.

Key Findings:

1-Finland, Norway, and Denmark lead with Cyber Safety Scores above 92, demonstrating robust cybersecurity infrastructure.

2-The United Kingdom, Sweden, Japan, and the United States maintain strong defenses against cyber threats, scoring above 88.

3-The USA scores highest on the Global Cybersecurity Index but only ranks ninth in overall safety.

4-Honduras, Bolivia, and Venezuela face significant cybersecurity challenges, scoring below 42.

5-Despite its wealth, the Middle East lags behind in overall cyber safety scores.

6-Algeria, Ecuador, and Kyrgyzstan confront growing cyber threats with scores below 52.

7-Sri Lanka, Panama, and Armenia exhibit vulnerabilities, with scores below 56.

10 Lowest Risk Countries for Cyber Threats Worldwide

Rank Country National Cyber Security Index Cybersecurity Exposure Index Global Cybersecurity Index Cyber Resilience Index Final Cyber Safety Score 1 Finland 85.71 89 95.78 93.64 92.81 2 Norway 67.53 86.6 96.89 94.39 92.63 3 Denmark 84.42 88.3 92.6 96.44 92.45 4 Australia 66.23 86.9 97.47 85.61 89.99 5 United Kingdom 89.61 79.3 99.54 90.40 89.75 6 Sweden 84.42 79 94.55 95.10 89.55 7 Austria 85.71 83.8 93.89 90.95 89.55 8 Japan 63.64 86.2 97.82 82.29 88.77 9 United States 64.94 85.5 100 80.31 88.60 10 Canada 70.13 79.3 97.67 88.01 88.33

1. Finland: Final Cyber Safety Score: 92.81

Finland is at the top of the list with exceptional scores across all indices, boasting a National Cyber Security Index of 85.71, Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 89, Global Cybersecurity Index of 95.78, and Cyber Resilience Index of 93.64. Its robust cybersecurity infrastructure and proactive measures position it as a global leader in cyber resilience.

2. Norway: Final Cyber Safety Score: 92.63

Norway demonstrates robust cyber resilience, reflected in a Cyber Resilience Index 94.39. Norway exemplifies effective cybersecurity preparedness with commendable scores across key metrics, including a National Cyber Security Index of 67.53, a Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 86.6, and a Global Cybersecurity Index of 96.89.

3. Denmark: Final Cyber Safety Score: 92.45

Denmark showcases a strong commitment to cybersecurity, scoring impressively across key metrics. With a National Cyber Security Index of 84.42, Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 88.3, Global Cybersecurity Index of 92.6, and Cyber Resilience Index of 96.44, Denmark’s proactive approach underscores its resilience against cyber threats.

4. Australia: Final Cyber Safety Score: 89.99

Australia maintains a solid defense against cyber threats. With a National Cyber Security Index of 66.23, Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 86.9, Global Cybersecurity Index of 97.47, and Cyber Resilience Index of 85.61, Australia’s cybersecurity infrastructure stands resilient against evolving threats.

5. United Kingdom: Final Cyber Safety Score: 89.75

Despite challenges, the United Kingdom maintains a commendable cybersecurity posture. Its robust cybersecurity framework, reflected in a National Cyber Security Index of 89.61, Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 79.3, Global Cybersecurity Index of 99.54, and Cyber Resilience Index of 90.40, underscores its resilience against cyber threats.

6. Sweden: Final Cyber Safety Score: 89.55

Sweden takes a proactive approach to tackling cyber risks, showcasing a Cyber Resilience Index of 95.10. With impressive ratings in critical areas, such as a National Cyber Security Index of 84.42 and a Global Cybersecurity Index of 94.55, Sweden demonstrates strong cybersecurity readiness and preparedness.

7. Austria: Final Cyber Safety Score: 89.55

Austria balances its cybersecurity framework effectively, scoring 85.71 in the National Cyber Security Index, 83.8 in the Cybersecurity Exposure Index, 93.89 in the Global Cybersecurity Index, 90.95 in the Cyber Resilience Index, and 89.55 in the Final Cyber Safety Score.

8. Japan: Final Cyber Safety Score: 88.77

Japan’s investments in cyber defense are evident, with commendable scores in key metrics, including a National Cyber Security Index of 63.64, Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 86.2, and Global Cybersecurity Index of 97.82.

9. United States: Final Cyber Safety Score: 88.60

The United States sustains a robust cybersecurity infrastructure, scoring 64.94 in the National Cyber Security Index, 85.5 in the Cybersecurity Exposure Index, 100 in the Global Cybersecurity Index, 80.31 in the Cyber Resilience Index, and 88.60 in the Final Cyber Safety Score.

10. Canada: Final Cyber Safety Score: 88.33

Canada ranks in the top 10 with a Final Cyber Safety Score of 88.33, showcasing strong defenses against cyber threats. Canada demonstrates strong cybersecurity readiness with impressive ratings in key metrics like a National Cyber Security Index of 70.13, a Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 79.3, and a Global Cybersecurity Index of 97.67.

10 Highest Risk Countries for Cyber Threats Worldwide

Rank Country National Cyber Security Index Cybersecurity Exposure Index Global Cybersecurity Index Cyber Resilience Index Final Cyber Safety Score 1 Bolivia 31.17 21.7 16.14 77.33 38.39 2 Honduras 22.08 39.7 2.2 81.83 41.24 3 Venezuela 28.57 19.3 27.06 80.10 42.15 4 Algeria 33.77 27.9 33.95 67.72 43.19 5 Ecuador 53.25 34.8 26.3 73.89 45.00 6 Kyrgyzstan 37.66 30.7 49.64 75.62 51.99 7 Sri Lanka 44.16 25.5 58.65 75.48 53.21 8 Panama 50.65 43.1 34.11 82.58 53.26 9 Armenia 35.06 34.5 50.47 82.95 55.97 10 Pakistan 41.56 24.5 64.88 79.81 56.40

1. Bolivia: Cyber Safety Score: 38.39.

Bolivia struggles with its cybersecurity infrastructure, leading to vulnerabilities across key metrics. Bolivia’s cybersecurity readiness falls short with a National Cybersecurity Index of 31.17, a Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 21.7, a Global Cybersecurity Index of 16.14, and a Cyber Resilience Index of 77.33. Efforts are needed to address weaknesses and enhance resilience against cyber threats.

2. Honduras: Final Cyber Safety Score: 41.24

Honduras faces significant cybersecurity challenges, reflected in its low scores across all indices. Honduras is vulnerable to cyber threats with a National Cyber Security Index of 22.08, Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 39.7, Global Cybersecurity Index of 2.2, and Cyber Resilience Index of 81.83. Urgent measures are required to strengthen its cybersecurity.

3. Venezuela: Final Cyber Safety Score: 42.15

Venezuela faces pressing cybersecurity challenges, which is evident from its low scores across all indices. With a National Cyber Security Index of 28.57, Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 19.3, Global Cybersecurity Index of 27.06, and Cyber Resilience Index of 80.10, Venezuela’s cybersecurity infrastructure requires urgent enhancement. Strengthening defenses is crucial to mitigating risks effectively and safeguarding critical assets.

4. Algeria: Final Cyber Safety Score: 43.19

Algeria grapples with growing cyber threats, underscored by its suboptimal scores across key metrics. With a National Cyber Security Index of 33.77, Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 27.9, Global Cybersecurity Index of 33.95, and Cyber Resilience Index of 67.72, Algeria needs concerted efforts to bolster cyber defenses and mitigate risks effectively.

5. Ecuador: Final Cyber Safety Score: 45.00

Ecuador’s cybersecurity resilience is inadequate, reflected in its low scores across all indices. With a National Cyber Security Index of 53.25, Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 34.8, Global Cybersecurity Index of 26.3, and Cyber Resilience Index of 73.89, Ecuador faces significant vulnerabilities to cyber threats.

6. Kyrgyzstan: Final Cyber Safety Score: 51.99

Kyrgyzstan struggles to mitigate cyber risks, which is evident from its below-average scores across key metrics. With a National Cyber Security Index of 37.66, Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 30.7, Global Cybersecurity Index of 49.64, and Cyber Resilience Index of 75.62, Kyrgyzstan faces notable challenges in cybersecurity preparedness.

7. Sri Lanka: Final Cyber Safety Score: 53.21

Sri Lanka’s vulnerability to cyber attacks is apparent, with below-par scores across indices. Sri Lanka’s cybersecurity infrastructure requires improvement, with a National Cyber Security Index of 44.16, Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 25.5, Global Cybersecurity Index of 58.65, and Cyber Resilience Index of 75.48.

8. Panama: Final Cyber Safety Score: 53.26

Panama’s cybersecurity infrastructure exhibits vulnerabilities, with a National Cybersecurity Index of 50.65, a Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 43.1, a Global Cybersecurity Index of 34.11, and a Cyber Resilience Index of 82.58.

9. Armenia: Final Cyber Safety Score: 55.97

Despite efforts, Armenia’s cybersecurity resilience remains a concern, warranting strategic interventions. With a National Cybersecurity Index of 35.06, a Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 34.5, a Global Cybersecurity Index of 50.47, and a Cyber Resilience Index of 82.95, Armenia faces notable challenges in mitigating cyber risks.

10. Pakistan: Final Cyber Safety Score: 56.40

Pakistan’s cybersecurity infrastructure requires enhancement, with a National Cyber Security Index of 41.56, Cybersecurity Exposure Index of 24.5, Global Cybersecurity Index of 64.88, and Cyber Resilience Index of 79.81.

