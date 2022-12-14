UK, Japan forge digital alliance

The UK and Japan struck a partnership to collaborate on regulations around emerging technologies and digital transformation, in line with the former’s bigger commitment to work closely with Indo-Pacific regions.

In a statement, the British department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport detailed the agreement with Japan’s national authorities overseeing the trade, digital and communications sectors to deliver policies covering digital infrastructure; data governance; digital regulation; and digital transformation.

The nations believe these four pillars will enable them to explore broader areas driven by key technologies, citing improvements in supply chains and semiconductors, cybersecurity, telecoms diversification and AI, among others.

Japan and the UK added the partnership seeks to deepen existing economic collaborations between the countries and was prompted by the global challenges after the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, along with the opportunities presented by technology during the crisis.

“New technologies are redefining the way in which people live, study and do business; whilst presenting new challenges and opportunities in every corner of society”, the pair stated, emphasising the capacity to boost innovation, drive productivity and catalyse “significant social and economic benefits”.