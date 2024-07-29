UK shopping via social media surges by 32% since 2022, report suggests

Shopping in the UK via social media has seen a 32% surge since 2022, despite less than one third of businesses using the platforms to sell their products, according to a report.

Consumers aged between 16 and 26 were the most active buyers, with 68% shopping on social media sites over the past year – a 40% increase on 2022, financial technology platform Adyen found.

For this generation, TikTok Shop was by far the most popular channel, used by 71% of those who used social platforms to shop, followed by Instagram (35%) and Facebook Marketplace (25%).

Some 9% of Britons who shopped on social platforms did so for the first time over the last 12 months

Overall, Facebook Marketplace leads as the preferred option (50%), followed by TikTok Shop (45%) and Instagram (33%).

However, all age demographics reported growth in social media spending.

Just over one in 10 of those aged between 59 and 77 (12%) used social platforms to shop over the last 12 months, increasing by 36% on 2022.

For this group, 73% of those who used social platforms to shop turned to Facebook Marketplace, while TikTok Shop and Instagram each picked up 17% of these consumers.

The poll of 2,000 UK consumers found that social media shoppers purchased from platforms on average four times a month – lower than users in the US (five times a month), and behind Hong Kongers (seven times a month).

The average value of a transaction in the UK was £117.81.

However, Adyen found that nearly one in five people (17%) will not use social media to buy because they are worried about fraudulent activity on the platforms.

Source: The Standard

