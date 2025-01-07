Ultrahuman unveils Rare, the world’s first luxury smart ring at CES 2025

07/01/2025

Ultrahuman, a pioneer in wearable technology, unveils Rare, the world’s first luxury smart ring at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Rare launches with the “Desert Collection” with three distinctive pieces: Desert Rose, Dune, and Desert Snow. Rare’s design captures the essence of nature’s most captivating phenomena. From the intricate fluid elegance of wind-sculpted dunes, each piece embodies the harmonious blend of beauty and resilience found in these arid landscapes.



Dune and Desert Rose rings are expertly crafted from 18K Gold. The gold has been sourced from London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) approved refineries and hallmarked by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Both the LBMA and BIS adhere to international standards, ensuring the highest level of authenticity and quality in precious metals.



The Desert Snow ring is meticulously crafted from pt950 platinum, a metal of exceptional purity and prestige. Composed of 95% platinum, pt950 represents one of the highest standards in the jewellery industry, signifying unparalleled quality and durability.

Rare will make its grand debut in two iconic capitals of luxury: Paris and London.

Selfridges London, a symbol of modern luxury, seamlessly blends heritage and innovation to redefine the retail experience. Printemps Paris, with its Belle Époque grandeur, celebrates Parisian chic through an exquisite curation of global luxury.

These rings incorporate timeless elegance with advanced health technology incorporating photoplethysmography and 6-axis motion sensors. Individuals can monitor key health indicators such as sleep, movement, heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), stress and skin temperature.

“Rare represents a bold leap forward, merging the artistry of fine jewellery with the precision of advanced health technology,” said Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman. “With Rare, we’ve reimagined what a smart ring can be, creating a masterpiece that not only brings personal wellness but also embodies the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship.”



Rare transforms natural wonders into exquisite masterpieces, reflecting the extraordinary elegance and sophistication present in nature.The mesmerizing wind blanketing the desert is evoked on the outer shell of the ring through sleek, masterful brush strokes and shimmering details, mirroring the delicate interplay of light and texture.

Desert Rose

Inspired by the Desert Rose, an intricate rose-like formation of crystal clusters of gypsum or baryte, which include abundant sand grains. The rosette crystal habit tends to occur when the crystals form in arid sandy conditions, such as the evaporation of a shallow salt basin. The crystals form a circular array of flat plates, giving the rock a shape similar to a rose blossom.

Symbolizing the harmony of nature and technology, the outer shell, crafted with masterful brushing techniques, creates a unique texture that reflects light beautifully, changing its appearance with every movement.

Rare Desert Rose is crafted from 18K rose gold.

Dune

Dune captures the essence of the ever-shifting sands of the desert. Its design showcases finely crafted grooves that flow gracefully around the band, resembling the wind’s gentle caress across a dune. The meticulous brushed finish enhances its tactile appeal, offering a smooth yet textured feel. Embedded with the latest in wearable tech, Dune provides seamless health monitoring.

Rare Dune is crafted from 18K gold.

Desert Snow

Desert Snow is an ode to the rare and mesmerizing sight of snow blanketing the desert landscape. This ring features a sleek, frosted finish that evokes the delicate beauty of snowflakes, contrasting elegantly with the rugged desert environment. The design incorporates subtle, shimmering elements that catch the light, mimicking the sparkle of snow under the sun. All wrapped in a stunningly crafted piece that balances beauty and sophistication.



Rare Desert Snow is crafted from PT950 platinum.

