Unlock the infinite possibilities of XR with Galaxy AI

14/12/2024

Imagine being able to step into any world in an instant — from the bustling streets of New York City to the snowy mountain tops of the Alps. These worlds are no longer merely places to observe from afar. They can now be explored and interacted with simply through a gaze, a gesture or your voice.

What once seemed like science fiction has become a reality as eXtended reality (XR) transforms how we engage with the world around us.

XR is an umbrella term for technologies that use digital elements to extend or alter reality by merging the physical and digital worlds together. This includes virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) as well as other similar technologies yet to be developed. XR offers infinite possibilities, creating a dynamic spatial canvas where users’ sight, sound and motion combine to interact with the outside world. A world that will unlock unprecedented experiences across core areas of life, from working and learning to entertainment, gaming and even health and wellness.

We have always placed the user experience at the core of our innovation. It is our responsibility to bring the best possible technology and experience to our users, and we demonstrated this commitment by introducing and democratizing Galaxy AI. Grounded in mobile AI leadership, we truly believe now is the time to unlock the potential of XR. With the power of multimodal technology, our XR enables the most natural and intuitive interactions with the world. Supported by the broader Galaxy ecosystem, this technology will empower and transform your everyday life — in a way that only we can deliver.

We are also making our vision a reality through open collaboration with industry leaders like Google and Qualcomm, culminating in the creation of an entirely new Android XR platform. For many years, we have worked side-by-side with partners, designing, integrating and optimizing technology — and this next project is one of our most ambitious endeavors yet.

By uniting forward-thinking ideas with industry-leading expertise, we can ensure a robust and scalable platform that offers a wide range of content. From the Galaxy ecosystem and Google’s suite of apps to partnership with third-party developers, every XR interaction will be incredibly enriched.

Available for both headsets and glasses, this new platform leverages the power of Gemini by bringing together a conversational user interface (UI) and a contextual understanding of the world around you. It offers cutting-edge capabilities beyond gestures or a controller, utilizing voice and natural conversation to elevate the experience. With these accurate, personalized interactions, the platform will be your helpful AI assistant.

Code named “Project Moohan”, the first headset designed for Android XR is poised to bring this experience to life in the near future. The name “Moohan”, meaning ‘infinity’ in Korean, connotes our belief in delivering unparalleled, immersive experiences within an infinite space. Equipped with state-of-the-art displays, Passthrough capabilities and natural multi-modal input, this headset will be your spatial canvas to explore the world through Google Maps, enjoy a sports match on YouTube or plan trips with the help of Gemini. All these experiences come with lightweight, ergonomically optimized hardware designed to ensure maximum comfort during use.

“XR has quickly shifted from a distant promise to a tangible reality. We believe it has the potential to unlock new and meaningful ways to interact with the world by truly resonating with your everyday lives, transcending physical boundaries,” said Won-Joon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business. “We are excited to collaborate with Google to reshape the future of XR, taking our first step towards it with Project Moohan.”

“We are at an inflection point for the XR, where breakthroughs in multimodal AI enable natural and intuitive ways to use technology in your everyday life”, said Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, Google. “We’re thrilled to partner with Samsung to build a new ecosystem with Android XR, transforming computing for everyone on next-generation devices like headsets, glasses and beyond.”

The possibilities of XR are infinite — and we’re only getting started.

