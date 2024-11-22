Updated IoT service planned by Tele2, Cisco

Por staff

Tele2 pledged to deliver a host of fresh IoT services to businesses globally as part of an updated partnership with Cisco, with the automotive and utility sectors key targets alongside set-ups involving a large number of connected devices.

The operator plans to tap Cisco resources to update the capabilities of 2CONTROL, a connectivity management platform provided by the US company. Tele2 stated the move will establish a pair of well-provisioned packages for companies seeking to boost their IoT set-ups.

Tele2 described the duo’s aspirations as “ambitious”, stating the companies will focus on addressing “the evolving digitisation needs of businesses in different industries”.

“As the IoT market continues to grow exponentially, particularly in massive IoT applications, our collaboration with Cisco is pivotal,” Tele2 EVP of B2B Stefan Trampus said.

The executive said the update to Tele2 and Cisco’s decade-old collaboration would power the operator’s international expansion in a “rapidly expanding IoT market”.

