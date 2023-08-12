US chip funding scheme attracts investments of $166B

The US Department of Commerce (DoC) received more than 460 statements from companies interested in winning government semiconductor subsidy funding a year after the CHIPS and Science Act was approved.

President Joe Biden stated companies had invested more than $166 billion to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the country.

The legislation includes $52 billion in subsidies to boost domestic semiconductor research and manufacturing as the US seeks to better compete against China while addressing an ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

President Biden noted US production had fallen from nearly 40 per cent of the world’s chips to just more than 10 per cent, “making our economy vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions”.

He stated the legislation will restore the nation’s place in the global production chain and reduce dependence on other nations “for our electronics or clean energy supply chains”.

The DoC recently announced the first round of grants, involving development of open and interoperable wireless networks.

It also earmarked $11 billion for advanced semiconductor manufacturing R&D, including the establishment of the National Semiconductor Technology Centre.

A team of 140 DoC staff are involved in implementing the incentive scheme, which also offers a tax credit of $25 million for capital investments in semiconductor manufacturing.

