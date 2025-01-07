US likely to buy hundreds of thousands of Bitcoins, predicts deVere CEO

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations, is boldly predicting that 2025 will see the United States acquiring between 300,000 and 400,000 Bitcoins as part of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

This move, he says, would not only reinforce the dollar’s dominance but also catalyze a historic Bitcoin bull run.

Green, renowned for his accurate Bitcoin forecasts—including its recent surge to $100,000—says the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is “almost inevitable.”

He asserts: “The US will likely cement Bitcoin as a cornerstone of its financial strategy, and this monumental decision will push Bitcoin’s value to unprecedented levels.

The prediction comes on the heels of Senator Cynthia Lummis’ introduction of the Bitcoin Act of 2024, which proposes acquiring one million Bitcoins over five years, funded by Federal Reserve remittances.

While Green believes “political horse-trading” may reduce the initial target, he predicts that a substantial reserve of 300,000 to 400,000 Bitcoins will still be achieved, driven by overwhelming momentum from both retail and institutional investors.

“This is more than an economic initiative; it’s a geopolitical masterstroke,” says Green. “With this reserve, the US not only strengthens its position as a crypto powerhouse but also secures the dollar’s relevance in an increasingly digital global economy.”

President Trump’s support for the proposal further bolsters its likelihood.

As a vocal advocate for Bitcoin, Trump is galvanizinh his party—set to control the Executive, Senate, and House—around pro-crypto policies. The Chair of the Senate Banking Committee is also backing the initiative, reflecting strong institutional alignment.

“Republican dominance and Trump’s role as a pro-Bitcoin ringmaster provide the perfect conditions for such a transformative policy,” the deVere Group CEO explains.

“Also many Democrats lawmakers, who have historically supported crypto measures, are likely to back this initiative as the benefits of Bitcoin—and a strategic reserve—become increasingly clear.”

The proposal is not without challenges. Political negotiations may prevent the acquisition of the full one million Bitcoins outlined in the Bitcoin Act.

However, Nigel Green believes the sheer weight of retail FOMO (fear of missing out) and institutional demand will ensure a meaningful reserve is established.

“The creation of a reserve of 300,000 to 400,000 Bitcoins would likely trigger a Bitcoin bull run of epic proportions, driving exponential value creation and reshaping financial markets,” he states.

deVere Group, a global leader in financial advisory, has long advocated for forward-thinking strategies that embrace the transformative power of cryptocurrencies. The CEO has previously underscored the advantages of Strategic Bitcoin Reserves for nations like the US and the UK, highlighting their role in future-proofing economies against global uncertainties.

“As the Bitcoin Act progresses through the legislative process, it’s clear we’re entering a new financial era,” concludes Nigel Green.

“Bitcoin is no longer just a speculative asset. It is becoming a strategic tool for economic resilience and global competitiveness.”

