Vantiva and partner communications launch new Wi-Fi 7 GPON gateway and extender

Por staff

09/03/2025

Vantiva, a global technology leader in connectivity, has teamed up with Partner Communications to launch its first mass-market Wi-Fi 7 GPON gateway and extender in Israel.

This launch reinforces Partner’s reputation as Israel’s fastest internet provider, offering customers even greater speeds, improved security, and reliable whole-home coverage. Leveraging EasyMesh technology and powered by OpenWrt software, the solution delivers seamless network performance and enhanced device interoperability.

Yigal Giladi, Engineering VP at Partner Communications, said, “After the nPerf rating company found that Partner’s subscribers enjoy the best Wi-Fi performance in Israel, and after Partner’s internet has consistently ranked first in the Netflix ranking, we are now taking another quantum leap and are providing our customers with two innovative, advanced products to maximize their browsing experience, thanks to Vantiva’s technology, which always given us an edge”.

Vantiva and Partner have a long history of collaboration, starting with the rollout of Android TV-based set-top boxes, including the first Netflix and Amazon Prime launches in Israel. Since 2018, Vantiva has supported Partner’s broadband evolution, providing DSL, hybrid DSL/Fiber, GPON gateways, and Israel’s first mass-market EasyMesh product.

“Partner continues to raise the bar for connectivity in Israel, offering top-notch connectivity and superior Wi-Fi service,” said Giovanni Tumino, Vantiva’s VP Sales South Europe & Distribution Eurasia. “It’s exciting to support their vision with the technology and solutions that help them stay ahead.”

See more: MWC 2025: TCL launches first AI-powered tablet, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus

See more: MWC 2025: Huawei Cloud CVADCS unveils revolutionary solutions for smart mining

See more: MWC 2025: HONOR underscores commitment to open collaboration