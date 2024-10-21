Vehicle software vs. hardware: New data reveals the changing face of automotive recalls
Most car owners dread hearing about a recall, typically meaning a trip to the dealership to fix a faulty part. But the nature of these recalls appears to be changing. Today, as cars become increasingly computerized, some issues can be fixed via over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Though these updates are still categorized as a ‘recall’, they eliminate the need for a dealership visit.
To investigate the rise of software-related recalls in the automotive industry, DeMayo Law, a firm specializing in personal injury and negligence cases, conducted a study using recall data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
“Our analysis suggests we’re witnessing a shift in how automotive recalls are handled,” says a spokesperson for DeMayo Law. “The growing number of software-related recalls, coupled with the ability to address issues remotely, could revolutionize the recall process for both manufacturers and vehicle owners.”
The DeMayo Law team analyzed recall data to understand the growing role of software in automotive recalls, calculating the percentage of software recalls compared to hardware recalls for each year. Their findings identified which car manufacturers have the highest percentage of software-related issues, and determined which components were most often affected.
The Percentage of Software Recalls vs Hardware Recalls
The data collected by DeMayo Law spans from 2014 to 2024, categorizing all recalls into software and hardware fixes, revealing the year-over-year changes in recall types.
Table 1: The Percentage of Software-related Recalls, by Year
|Year
|All Recalls
|Software Recalls
Percent of All Recalls
|Change Year On Year
|2014
|277
|34
|12.27%
|N/A
|2015
|279
|42
|15.05%
|+22.64%
|2016
|302
|37
|12.25%
|-18.61%
|2017
|296
|39
|13.18%
|+7.54%
|2018
|315
|39
|12.38%
|-6.03%
|2019
|313
|40
|12.78%
|+3.22%
|2020
|303
|44
|14.52%
|+13.63%
|2021
|381
|61
|16.01%
|+10.25%
|2022
|348
|76
|21.84%
|+36.40%
|2023
|356
|82
|23.03%
|+5.47%
|2024
|233
|51
|21.89%
|-4.97%
Table 2: The Percentage of Hardware-related Recalls, by Year
|Year
|All Recalls
|Hardware Recalls
|Percent of All Recalls
|Change Year On Year
|2014
|277
|243
|87.73%
|N/A
|2015
|279
|237
|84.95%
|-3.17%
|2016
|302
|265
|87.75%
|+3.30%
|2017
|296
|257
|86.82%
|-1.05%
|2018
|315
|276
|87.62%
|+0.92%
|2019
|313
|273
|87.22%
|-0.45%
|2020
|303
|259
|85.48%
|-2.00%
|2021
|381
|320
|83.99%
|-1.74%
|2022
|348
|272
|78.16%
|-6.94%
|2023
|356
|274
|76.97%
|-1.53%
|2024
|233
|182
|78.11%
|+1.49%
What Does The Data Say?
- The total number of recalls has been steadily increasing over the past decade, with a large spike to 381 recalls in 2021. The analyzed data only goes as far as April 2024, so the trend might continue upward as the year goes on.
- The data for 2024 is incomplete, so the number of software recalls could rise to meet or exceed last year’s number. Interestingly, the percentage of hardware recalls has already beaten last year’s number despite the lack of full data.
- Generally, the number of software recalls each have been trending upward. The number of hardware recalls has remained relatively similar, aside from a spike to 320 in 2021.
- The percentage of hardware recalls has been trending downward year on year, while the percentage of software recalls has been going upward.
- The percentage of software recalls saw a spike from 16% to 21.84% in 2022, and the percentage has remained in the 20s for each subsequent year. The percentage had always been in the mid-to-low teens for earlier years, so this is a significant difference. “This could indicate that there was a shift in the number of cars integrating important software elements in 2022,” says DeMayo Law.
“The growing number of software-related recalls clearly reflects changes in how our cars are manufactured,” says DeMayo Law. “The software and computer elements of cars have become much more important and integrated as cars become more advanced, while the number of faults and problems with these systems has increased as more software is introduced.”
“One advantage of software-related problems, though, is that they can often be fixed via over-the-air (OTA) updates. This shift favors the customer as, instead of taking the car to the dealership, they can simply download a patch or version while the car is at home, and the issue is fixed.”
Which Manufacturers Had The Most Recalls?
The study also identified which car manufacturers have the highest percentage of software-related recalls, highlighting leaders in this technological shift.
Table 3: Software Recalls By Manufacturer
|Rank
|Manufacturer
|No. of Occurences
|Percentage of All Software Recalls
|1
|Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
|82
|15.05%
|2
|Ford Motor Company
|66
|12.11%
|3
|Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC
|60
|11.01%
|4
|General Motors, LLC
|49
|8.99%
|5
|Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC
|42
|7.71%
|6
|Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.
|39
|7.16%
|7
|BMW of North America, LLC
|37
|6.79%
|8
|Tesla, Inc.
|26
|4.77%
|9
|Hyundai Motor America
|25
|4.59%
|9
|Kia America, Inc.
|25
|4.59%
What Does The Data Say?
- Chrysler has been identified as the manufacturer with the highest percentage of software recalls, at 15.05%. “Chrysler emphasizes the amount of technology it puts into new models like the Pacifica, which has its own Wi-Fi hotspot and built-in Alexa voice control, as well as safety features like a sensor system that detects and sounds an alarm when you leave your lane,” says DeMayo Law. “Unsurprisingly, this emphasis on technology comes with a few hiccups.”
- Ford comes in second with 12.11%, a drop of 3% from Chrysler. Mercedes was in a close third with 11.01%. Ford had 66 software recalls compared to Mercedes’ 60, which was much closer than Chrysler’s 82 recalls.
- General Motors, which produces brands like Chevrolet, Buick, and Cadillac, was in fourth with 49 recalls, 8.99% of all software recalls.
- Tesla, Hyundai and Kia all had a very similar number and percentage of recalls. Tesla had 26 recalls, while Hyundai and Kia had 25. All three shared 4% of all recalls.
Recalls By Component
The study also examined which components were most frequently subject to software and hardware recalls, providing insights into evolving automotive technology trends and identifying key areas for manufacturer and regulator focus.
Table 3: Top 5 Components Affected by Software and Hardware Recalls (2014-2024)
|Hardware
|Rank
|Component
|No. Of Occurences
|Percentage
|1
|AIR BAGS
|524
|18.33%
|2
|ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
|296
|10.36%
|3
|POWERTRAIN
|228
|7.98%
|4
|FUEL SYSTEM, GASOLINE
|196
|6.86%
|5
|SEAT BELTS
|177
|6.19%
|Software
|Rank
|Component
|No. of Occurences
|Percentage
|1
|ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
|170
|31.19%
|2
|BACK OVER PREVENTION
|73
|13.39%
|3
|AIR BAGS
|52
|9.54%
|4
|POWERTRAIN
|44
|8.07%
|5
|EXTERIOR LIGHTING
|30
|5.50%
What Does The Data Say?
- For software recalls, electrical systems are the most common component affected, accounting for 31.19% of all software-related recalls. Interestingly, electrical systems are also the second most common component in hardware recalls (10.36%).
- Airbags are the most frequent component in hardware recalls (18.33%) and the third most common in software recalls (9.54%).
- Back over prevention appears in the top 5 for software recalls (13.39%) but not for hardware, likely reflecting the increasing integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in modern vehicles.
- Powertrain issues feature prominently in both hardware (7.98%) and software (8.07%) recalls. This indicates that as powertrain systems become more computerized, software issues are becoming as common as mechanical problems.
“Electrical systems rank high for both software recalls and hardware issues, showing how important and complex car electronics have become,” DeMayo Law says. “Air bags are common in both types of recalls, and back-over prevention systems show up often in software recalls. This tells us that car safety now depends heavily on both hardware and software working right.”
A spokesperson for DeMayo Law commented on the study:
“Over the past few decades, we’ve seen a significant change in how technology is used in cars. Modern vehicles are now highly advanced, with software playing a major role in their operation and maintenance. As manufacturers work to create more connected and intelligent vehicles, software updates and diagnostics have become integral to optimal performance and safety.
“The central role of software in today’s vehicles is transforming how manufacturers approach maintenance and safety. With the industry focused on improving performance and customer satisfaction, we can expect to see even more technology integrated into new car models in the future, and perhaps, higher percentages of software recalls.”
