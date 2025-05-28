Velocity comes out of stealth with $10M to power the velocity of money

28/05/2025

Velocity, a next-generation financial infrastructure platform, today announces a $10 million pre-seed funding round to launch the operating system for digital finance. The round was led by Activant Capital, with participation from Fuel Ventures, Triton Capital, Fabric Ventures, Commerce Ventures, and Preface Ventures. Strategic shareholders include current or former executives from Stripe, Worldpay, Visa, Circle, PayPal, and Google.

Founded by payments industry veterans Tom Greenwood (Volt, IFX) and Eric Queathem (Worldpay, McKinsey & Company), Velocity delivers the financial upgrade global businesses have been waiting for.

While stablecoin infrastructure has matured, it has not been productised for the scale, complexity, or regulatory demands of global enterprise. Moving from technical viability to operational readiness is critical to unlocking the next wave of innovation — and enabling adoption at scale.

Velocity makes that transition possible through a secure, enterprise-grade platform that unifies banks, blockchains, and AI — enabling businesses to hold, move, and manage capital seamlessly across traditional rails and digital assets. By abstracting complexity into programmable, modular infrastructure, Velocity removes friction from cross-border settlement, liquidity management, and treasury operations.

“The future of finance isn’t about replacing the old with the new. It’s about intelligently integrating both,” said Tom Greenwood, co-founder and CEO. “We’re not chasing crypto hype — we’re using stablecoins to remove friction, accelerate settlement, and drive improved performance of real-world financial operations.”

Greenwood previously founded Volt, a leading fintech specialising in real-time payments, and IFX, a prominent foreign exchange and cross-border payments company. Co-founder and President Eric Queathem spent nearly a decade at Worldpay, where he led global strategy and growth across both traditional and crypto markets. Together, they bring deep experience in scaling regulated financial systems globally.

“We’ve experienced first-hand the financial complexity of operating a global business — the fragmentation of providers, the lack of transparency, and the workarounds,” said Eric Queathem, co-founder and President. “Velocity is built to eliminate that friction with infrastructure that scales, adapts, and solves the real-world problems large enterprises face every day moving and managing money around the world.”

Velocity’s funding comes as global momentum builds around regulated stablecoins and digital money. Across major financial markets — including the US, UK, EU, and Singapore — emerging regulatory frameworks are accelerating enterprise adoption and driving demand for infrastructure that connects today’s financial system with tomorrow’s digital economy.

“Velocity isn’t just solving cross-border payments — it’s rethinking how enterprises manage FX, liquidity, and treasury through stablecoin infrastructure,” said Andrew Steele, Partner at Activant Capital. “Tom and Eric bring the rare technical depth and regulatory fluency needed to build and scale a product like this. We’ve shared this vision for years — and now is the time to bring it to life.”

“Velocity is building foundational infrastructure for the future of global finance,” said Shiv Patel, Partner at Fuel Ventures. “We backed Tom at Volt, and we’re proud to back him again. Tom and Eric bring rare depth in navigating regulation, scaling enterprise platforms, and solving the real-world operational challenges that define success.”

“We’re proud to support Velocity as a strategic partner,” said Michael Shaulov, Founder and CEO at Fireblocks. “As demand for stablecoin-based payment infrastructure accelerates, the market needs trusted, enterprise-ready solutions. Velocity is bringing a thoughtful approach to this next chapter of digital payments.”

