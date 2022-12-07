Venco Closes $670K in Pre-Seed Funding

07/12/2022

Venco, a Lagos, Nigeria-based technology company that provides solutions to enhance living experiences in residential and commercial communities in Africa, raised $670K in Pre-Seed funding.

The round was led by Zrosk Investment Management, with participation from Voltron Capital, Decimal Point Ventures, Fast Forward Fund, Tayo Oviosu, Odun Eweniyi, Oo Nwoye, Desigan Chinniah, Dakar Network Angels and Viktoria Business Angel Network.

The company intends to use the funds to build out its credit delivery infrastructure for rent and household spend, as well as to expand into other cities and countries on the continent.

Co-founded by Chude Osiegbu (CEO), Reagan Mbitiru (CTO) and Uzochukwu Alor (COO), Vengo provides an all-in-one technology platform helps property owners, property managers and residents to run their communities sustainably. Its solutions simplify everyday processes from bill payments and visitor access to issues management, utilities vending and more, reducing the cost-of-service delivery and increasing convenience.

Venco automates collection and reconciliation of all dues and payments in communities resulting in improved receipts and better margins for property owners. For residents, self-service tools make processes such as visitor control, issue and emergency management as well as utilities-vending more seamless. Residents can now access a range of embedded financial services, including insurance, credit facilitation for rent, service charges and household spend along with many other services.

