Veon insists telcos playing a different AI game to big tech

08/06/2025

Lasha Tabidze, Veon’s chief digital services officer, told Mobile World Live (MWL) local large language models (LLMs) are the cornerstone of the operator’s ambitions, as he made it clear it has no ambition to rival hyperscalers in the wider AI race.

Speaking to MWL during a media roundtable, Tabidze said it was “a different race, different game”, in regards to what hyperscalers and telcos are doing in the AI segment.

For example, he said operators like Veon are uniquely positioned to lead in locally adapted AI due to their existing data and distribution capabilities. “Telecom has the biggest data available in one silo enterprise because for many years, telcos were gathering data about customer behaviour,” he explained, adding that they also remain “the cheapest digital distribution channel”.

During the presentation, Tabidze detailed the company’s three-pronged approach to AI. “The first and the most important one is when AI touches people,” he said, emphasising its application in education, healthcare, and financial services. Through agentic models built on local language foundations, Veon aims to bridge the digital divide across its markets,where “the vast majority is underserved”. That means that AI must be relevant, accessible and locally grounded, Tabidze explained.

To that end, the executive reiterated the group’s focus on using its strengths to build “augmented intelligence”, a strategy aimed at unlocking the power of AI for communities that have been left behind.

To Tabidze, digital inclusion is “not only about creating digital products”, but about enabling people to use these products to thrive in their language and in their unique digital economies. “It’s about delivering digital products to people despite the language they speak, it doesn’t matter, and the resources they have… then you really don’t leave anybody behind.”

AI tutor

The operator’s flagship initiative is in Kazakhstan, where its software development subsidiary QazCode launched the country’s first fully functional Kazakh-language large language model (LLM), KazLLM, in December 2024.

Yesterday (3 June), Veon’s Beeline Kazakhstan also launched an AI-powered tutor based on this proprietary Kazakh language model. “It’s almost 40 per cent better than ChatGPT right now in Kazakh language,” Tabidze said, citing early results from deployments such as a the AI-based tutor, now in testing across schools.

The group plans to replicate the success of KazLLM across other markets including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Ukraine, adapting foundational AI models to support local dialects and linguistic nuances. “Creating LLMs, it’s really not just about developing or coding… you need to have people who understand the language details,” he explained.

Beyond consumer-facing tools, Veon also sees enterprise potential. Its LLM-as-a-service model allows institutions to train the foundational Kazakh model on proprietary data, creating specific commercial AI solutions in fields like finance and public service.

