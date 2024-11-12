Verizon connects transport district with FWA

12/11/2024

Verizon Business provisioned 740 fixed wireless access (FWA) lines in a US city to serve as the backbone for a public transport authority’s data and connectivity needs, the operator’s latest move involving the technology.

The FWA deployment is for the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon (TriMet), which covers the city of Portland.

TriMet is using FWA to enable passengers to pay fares using mobile wallets and contactless cards, along with providing connectivity and information for transport companies.

Verizon Business stated TriMet is also using the mobile data to develop cloud-based signalling to improve traffic flow and efficiency for busses, while also improving safety and lowering carbon emissions.

TrMet plans to use enhanced mobile data in the future to further improve system performance and safety.

Verizon executives recently outlined plans to double its FWA subscriber numbers to between 8 million and 9 million by 2028.

