Verizon Consumer Group CEO will make her debut keynote at the first MWC Las Vegas

04/09/2022

Get ready for showtime with the GSMA and CTIA at the inaugural MWC Las Vegas 2022, the North America edition of the MWC Series. Excitement is building with an impressive line-up of keynote speakers and sessions featuring industry leaders from AT&T, Red Hat, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Registration opens today with an early bird 50% discount offer for gold pass tickets and free exhibition passes until 29 July 2022.

We are proud to announce that Verizon’s Manon Brouillette has chosen the first MWC Las Vegas to make her debut keynote speech as Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group.

We are also delighted to welcome a joint keynote from AT&T’s Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, Kellyn Smith Kenny and AT&T’s Chief Technology Officer, Jeremy Legg as well as keynotes from Boingo Wireless’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Finley; CTIA’s President & CEO, Meredith Attwell Baker; Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)’s Chief Financial Officer, Ed Finger; Red Hat’s President and CEO, Paul Cormier. Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn as we provide more updates about our keynote speakers in the coming weeks.

MWC Las Vegas will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s (LVCC) new West Hall from 28 – 30 September 2022. CTIA will host its ‘Everything Policy’ track, bringing policymakers together with key wireless industry stakeholders to discuss trends and developments in government and public policy.

“MWC is the industry’s long-standing destination event to convene, get deals done and exhibit ground-breaking products. This year, the GSMA is excited to welcome the trailblazers, creators, and innovators to beautiful Las Vegas. At MWC Las Vegas, we will bring together the digital mobile ecosystem in a new light at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s prestigious state-of-the-art, West Hall,” said GSMA Ltd.’s CEO, John Hoffman.

Networking, business deals and zero FOMO

The MWC Las Vegas universe of brands is growing, and we are proud to present leading technology companies in the mobile ecosystem that are supporting MWC Las Vegas 2022.

This year, Verizon will amplify its impact at MWC Las Vegas as Event Partner. T-Mobile for Business will also join us as 5G Connect Event Theme Headline Sponsor. And ServiceNow will focus on disruptive innovation as Tech Horizon Event Theme Headline Sponsor.

Leading companies who are sponsoring, exhibiting and participating also include Amdocs; Celona; Cisco; Dell Technologies; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Kigen, KORE; Kyndryl; Movandi; NoviFlow; Palo Alto Networks; Red Hat; Syniverse; Teal Communications.

Under the umbrella of Connectivity Unleashed, MWC Las Vegas will provide a platform to show how innovative solutions from the mobile and digital ecosystems are truly transforming the digital world. Attendees will have the opportunity to dig into the themes of 5G Connect, the Internet of Everything, CloudNet and Tech Horizon across keynote stages, networking receptions, exhibition halls, an extensive conference and partner program, demos and GSMA summits.

New City, New Venue, New Future

MWC Las Vegas will take place in the West Hall. The West Hall opened in 2021 and features 600,000 square feet of exhibition space. Over half the exhibition space is column-free, and at 328,000 square feet, it is the largest such space in North America. The West Hall’s light-filled entrance lobby and atrium feature a 10,000-square-foot digital screen developed by Samsung.

For the futuristic transport aficionados among us, the West Hall is served and connected by the innovative underground transportation system, the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop. Designed by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company the system transports convention attendees throughout the 200-acre campus in under two minutes in Tesla vehicles, free of charge. The Las Vegas Monorail is an elevated, all-electric train system that provides direct access to the world-class resorts of Las Vegas and the LVCC.

Creating a holistic event experience and with a fresh mood, we have made the newly opened Resorts World our MWC Las Vegas headquarters hotel. It’s a short walk from the West Hall and will be a quick ride in the LVCC Loop.

MWC Las Vegas is part of the GSMA’s annual series of MWC events including MWC Africa and MWC Barcelona. More information on MWC Las Vegas 2022, including how to attend, exhibit, or sponsor, is available at www.mwclasvegas.com.