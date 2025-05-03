Verizon serves up 5G slices for first responders

03/05/2025

Verizon Frontline launched the first offering out of its network slicing portfolio on the operator’s standalone (SA) 5G core for first responders in 29 US markets.

The Verizon Frontline Slice provides public safety entities and first responders with dedicated network capacity and the ability to scale up resources as needed.

First responders have access to enhanced mission-critical connectivity across areas with dense populations or when there are high levels of network congestion.

The operator stated the Verizon Frontline Slice service is available at the same cost of its 5G ultrawideband plans.

While rival T-Mobile US launched its SA 5G network in 2020, a Verizon executive told Mobile World Live last year that it is taking a methodical approach because it needs to have the same quality and performance levels as its virtualised core which supports the next-generation technology along with 4G.

In February, T-Mobile announced it is providing emergency personnel in the city of New York with access to its SA 5G network, enabling access to dedicated network slices and greater security.

