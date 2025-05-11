Vice President J.D. Vance to Keynote Bitcoin 2025

BTC Inc., the organizer behind Bitcoin 2025, is excited to announce that Vice President J.D. Vance will speak from the main stage on Wednesday, May 28, during the world’s largest Bitcoin gathering. His keynote will be delivered to tens of thousands of attendees at The Venetian Las Vegas in the programming track of the conference called “Code + Country” and streamed globally via Bitcoin Magazine’s channels.

During his time in the U.S. Senate, Vance took a clear stand against regulatory overreach and pushed to redefine how the U.S. government interacts with open-source money. He’s been critical of current SEC leadership and vocal about the dangers of centralized financial control — pointing to events like Canada’s 2022 bank account freezes as examples of why Bitcoin matters.

His appearance at Bitcoin 2025 is expected to center on innovation, financial sovereignty, and how Bitcoin fits into a more resilient American future.

“This is more than a headline moment — it’s a signal,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc. “Bitcoin is the most exciting financial innovation in the world. It’s at the forefront of the national conversation.”