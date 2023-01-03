Vilja and Bosam win two awards at IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2022

Por staff

03/01/2023

Vilja, a Nordic cloud-native core banking platform vendor, wins together with the fast-growing company Bosam two awards – “Most Innovative API / Open Banking Model: Most Adaptable Deployment” and “Most Innovative API / Open Banking Model: Most Agile Deployment” at the fourth annual IBSi Global Fintech Awards 2022 ceremony.

The prestigious IBSi awards recognize technology players for their excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies. This year it is a truly global celebration of the best in banking and fintech, with 151 submissions across 43 countries.

Vilja and Bosam were recognized for their unique Credit Application Process for housing co-operatives launched earlier this year. Vilja platform offers a smooth customer experience through the digital, automated and flexible credit verification process. Utilization of Open Banking APIs provides a more exact decision based on both real-time verified data instead of relying on old historical data, as well as identification of risk patterns. The decision can be made within minutes instead of days.

“We congratulate Vilja and Bosam on their successful launch of a unique credit application process using APIs to access verified Open Banking data in a pioneering way,” commented Nikhil Gokhale, Head of Research at IBS Intelligence.

“We are honoured to be recognized for our state-of-the-art banking technology that enables banks and fintech to create cutting-edge banking products and services. Especially happy to win this award together with our customer Bosam,” said Fredrik Ulvenholm, CEO at Vilja.

“We are very proud of the product and process that we have managed to create together with Vilja and also honored by the recognition from IBSi,” shared Timmy Andersson, CCO at Bosam.

Source: IBS Intelligence