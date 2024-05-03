Visionary partners with italian-based Prase Media Technologies for distribution

Visionary, a leading global innovator in the AV-over-IP industry, has announced a partnership with Prase Media Technologies for exclusive distribution in Italy. Based near Venice, Italy, Prase Media Technologies is a widely respected, long-standing importer and distributor of professional audio and video products throughout Italy. Prase Media Technologies will serve as the exclusive distributor of Visionary’s network audiovisual solutions throughout Italy.

“Prase Media Technologies is a highly-respected, professional distributor providing full-service distribution and technical support throughout Italy,” said Scott Freshman, chief operations officer for Visionary. “Prase Media Technologies has a reputation for distributing high-quality audiovisual solutions – We are thrilled to partner with them to include our AV-over-IP technologies in their catalog. We look forward to collaborating with Prase Media Technologies to strengthen and expand our presence in Italy.”

For over 30 years, Prase Media Technologies has supported audiovisual professionals and companies in various industries, including corporate, retail, hospitality and transportation. With two internal warehouses and a dedicated shipment team, PRase Media Technologies is uniquely positioned to provide rapid delivery of most products throughout Italy. At the same time, a dense calendar of training, webinars and educational meetings ensures full updates for all customers.

Prase Media Technologies is a trusted partner throughout all project stages, including pre-sale, delivery and post-sale processes, to provide customers and end-users with the best overall support and experience. “This partnership truly embodies an enrichment of the Prase portfolio, cutting-edge and with a great potential concerning the applications,” stated Mario Baratto, vendor account manager, Prase Media Technologies.

“Visionary provides real-time transport of video 4k60Hz, audio via Dante, together with the USB-C connection over IP networks. Furthermore, a deep integration within the Q-SYS system is another outstanding asset.” Over the last three decades, Visionary has become a trusted and reliable professional AV brand. Visionary’s extensive line of ultra-low latency video networking products creates a flexible, scalable solution for IP networks.

Today, Visionary’s products are recognized worldwide for providing outstanding performance and reliability at a cost-effective price.

