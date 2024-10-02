Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series powers digital art at elevated Sacramento Social Club

Por staff

02/10/2024

Jacquelyn Anderson was a passionate and talented photographer, designer, dancer and philanthropist, whose deep appreciation for beauty and the arts left a lasting impact on those around her. Following her passing from cancer in 2021, her husband, Jim Anderson, sought to honor her life and legacy in a meaningful way. The result is The Jacquelyn, a curated space that elevates community, creativity and wellness, inspired by Jacquelyn Anderson’s vibrant spirit. This special place fosters an environment where individuals can come together to connect, collaborate, relax and recharge. Central to this vision are two exclusive clubs that provide members with opportunities to engage in meaningful interactions and artistic endeavors, ensuring that Jacquelyn’s legacy of passion for the arts and community continues to flourish.



To bring this elevated space to life and leverage technology to foster connection and collaboration, The Jacquelyn enlisted the expertise of Sacramento Production Services. With an understanding of the need for both aesthetic and functional excellence, Sacramento Production Services crafted a state-of-the-art audiovisual system. This system features vibrant visuals that captivate and inspire, alongside flexible audiovisual distribution that seamlessly supports various activities and events.



“The Jacquelyn began as an art studio but has since transformed into a private social club,” explained Keith Wackford, sales and production manager for Sacramento Production Services, Inc. “Whether hosting an intimate gathering, a collaborative workshop, or a large community event, The Jacquelyn required an audiovisual system that ensures a dynamic and immersive experience for all participants. The facility is adorned with numerous video monitors and video walls, showcasing digital artwork. All the artwork currently displayed is created by Jacquelyn Anderson, honoring her legacy as a talented artist.”

Wackford added, “The space includes various unique areas, such as a stunning lobby, which features a 1.2mm video wall, the gallery, a wine cellar and multiple private club spaces. Building upon our prior success with Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series in other projects, including houses of worship in Fairfield and Sacramento, it was an easy choice to integrate the PacketAV Matrix Series as the backbone for this audiovisual system.”

Sacramento Production Services selected Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series as a flexible solution for distributing video to multiple displays throughout The Jacquelyn. They installed 21 D4100 decoders, including eight for video monitors that roam the facility, two that are driving content to NovaStar video wall processors, and four support hanging video monitors capable of video wall layouts. Additionally, Sacramento Production Services integrated five DuetE-2 encoders, which allow audio to be pulled from the first video monitor in each room. Additionally, they installed 15 E4100 encoders and four Duet E-WP-BT encoders, with one in each of the four rooms and one in the control room.



“We’ve equipped each area with PacketAV Decoders and Encoders, enabling flexible video input and output options,” noted Wackford. “Additionally, the facility has eight hanging video monitors with Visionary’s PacketAV Decoders, making it simple to connect and display content anywhere on the network. To manage and display the digital artwork, we use TelemetryTV, a cloud-based digital signage system. Every video monitor throughout the facility, including the two LED video walls, has a dedicated TelemetryTV player. Each player sends its signal to a Visionary’s PacketAV Encoder, allowing us to route the signals anywhere within the facility as needed.”

Wackford added, “Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series works seamlessly with Symetrix, which we use for our video routing. The facility is equipped with ten-inch touch screens, allowing us to view thumbnails and manage video routing through Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series with Symetrix as the host. The Symetrix modules are particularly helpful, especially for configuring video walls. The ability to work with experts like Chuck [Larson] from Visionary, who has extensive knowledge of Symetrix, is a significant advantage. Additionally, purchasing pre-configured NETGEAR switches from Visionary saves us time and money. The PacketAV Matrix Series is incredibly easy to integrate and Visionary’s technical knowledge is unparalleled, which is why we continue to use their solutions in our projects.”



PacketAV Matrix Series seamlessly integrates with Symetrix’s Composer DSP programming and control software. This integration, co-developed by Symetrix and Visionary, allows PacketAV Matrix Series devices to function as native units within Symetrix Composer. Leveraging the flexibility and scalability of converged IP networks, the PacketAV Matrix products deliver ultra low-latency 4K UHD video streaming over IP, in conjunction with a Dante-enabled Symetrix DSP system. This combination provides a comprehensive audio, video and control solution, eliminating the limitations of traditional switch matrix systems.

“Since its inception in 2022, the Jacquelyn Project has seen numerous additions and evolutions,” said Wackford. “The facility remains highly flexible, with any video input able to connect to any video output. The ability to harness Dante audio from Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series has allowed the project to grow and we can easily add more encoders and decoders as needed. This flexibility has been crucial in the ongoing development of the project.”



The PacketAV Matrix Series is a cinema-quality, ultra-low latency encoder and decoder solution designed to bypass the constraints of traditional matrix distribution systems. The PacketAV Matrix Series supports USB 2.0 over IP and can be deployed on any industry-standard IP network by harnessing the flexibility and scalability of converged IP networks. Utilizing existing network resources, the encoders and decoders can be rapidly deployed, enabling cost-effective distribution of multi-channel Dante/AES67 audio and video over IP.

