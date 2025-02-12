Vodafone, Mobily partner to power Saudi IoT growth

12/02/2025

Vodafone Business IoT expanded its IoT connectivity footprint for customers in the Middle East through a new partnership with Saudi telecoms provider Mobily.

The agreement allows customers of Vodafone’s IoT connectivity solutions unit to access Mobily’s network infrastructure, enabling reliable and compliant connectivity for IoT connected devices across Saudi Arabia.

Businesses using Vodafone’s Global SIM+ eSIM service will be able to use cross-border IoT connectivity across the country, apparently facilitating more efficient device operations.

Vodafone’s IoT unit currently has partnerships across more than 760 networks across the world.

Erik Brenneis, CEO of Vodafone Business IoT, highlighted plans to further expand the operator’s services worldwide, stating: “We look forward to hyperscaling our managed IoT connectivity service – where we connect more customers in more countries.”

Meanwhile, Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, hailed the partnership as key in allowing the Saudi provider to supply advanced technology solutions to government and private sector clients, with hopes to “enhance operational efficiency and create promising investment opportunities”.

The latest collaboration follows Vodafone Business IoT’s partnership with Oracle Communications in late 2024 to integrate the operator’s IoT services with the US company’s platform, enabling real-time communications and efficient management of connected devices.

