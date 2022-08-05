Vodafone set to offload Ghana unit to Telecel

Por staff

Vodafone Group agreed to sell its majority shareholding in its Ghana business to Africa-focused telecoms and technology player Telecel Group subject to conditions.

Its Ghana operation is one of Vodafone’s few interests in the region owned directly rather than by local subsidiary Vodacom Group.

The UK-based company holds a 70 per cent share in the Ghana business, with the remainder held by the country’s government.

Telecel Group operates across a number of markets primarily in Africa. Business units cover mobile services in markets including the Central African Republic; applications available across the continent; and wholesale services.

In a brief statement, Vodafone confirmed the provisional deal for its 70 per cent stake in the operator, noting it would be subject to “certain conditions”.

“Customers, employees, suppliers and other stakeholders of Vodafone Ghana should be assured that we are continuing with business as usual,” a representative said.

In 2021, Bloomberg reported Vodafone was mulling selling its stake in the Ghana operation to Vodacom, a move touted previously as the UK-based group continued a long-running process of reorganising its assets in Africa.

While the predicted transfer of Vodafone Ghana never materialised, later in the year it announced it would sell its holding in its Egyptian operation to its African subsidiary.