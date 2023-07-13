Vodafone signs clean energy deals

13/07/2023

Vodafone Group struck a pair of Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with renewable energy company Iberdrola to deploy solar plants for its Spanish and Portuguese units, adding to a recent deal in Germany.

The PPAs involve supplying Vodafone with a total of 410GWh of solar power per year, a move the operator stated will contribute to its net-zero targets while also increasing its energy security.

Iberdrola is providing power from solar plants in the Spanish cities of Palencia and Caceres for Vodafone Portugal and Spain, respectively, and a site in the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania for Vodafone Germany.

The latter is Iberdrola’s first solar project in Germany, with its site expected to be fully operational by 2024.

Vodafone claimed the energy generated from the three plants is comparable to the annual electricity demands of around 117,000 households.

Joakim Reiter, Vodafone Group chief external and corporate affairs officer, said the deals underline the company’s “commitment to ensure our customers will continue to benefit from electricity purchased 100% from renewable sources”.

Reiter added the transaction provides Vodafone with “improved energy security” and long-term price certainty, aiding the company’s net-zero commitment by 2030.

Iberdrola had also installed more than 140 EV charging stations in the main facilities run by Vodafone Spain and provided services to optimise the unit’s operation.

Further, the partners pledged to explore future PPAs and a range of other sustainability projects in Europe.

