VoLo Foundation celebrates 10 years of climate action

Por staff

18/12/2024

VoLo Foundation proudly marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of groundbreaking initiatives, meaningful partnerships, and unwavering dedication to combating climate crises.

Founded in 2014 by David S. Vogel and Thais Lopez Vogel, VoLo has grown from a family foundation into an engine for change, focused on creating a sustainable and equitable future by finding, funding, educating, and promoting solutions based on science.

Guided by a deep love for nature and a commitment to action, the organization has supported innovative projects, fostered collaborations, and empowered communities to address the urgent challenges of climate change, education, health, and humanitarian aid.

Regarding this milestone, co-founder and trustee Thais Lopez Vogel shared, “The past decade’s journey has been one of growth, learning, and impact. With a passionate team and visionary partners, we’ve demonstrated that small actions can yield extraordinary results over time.”

The foundation’s achievements highlight the power of collaboration. A network of partners amplifies its mission through diverse approaches from different disciplines. As governments and communities worldwide increasingly prioritize climate issues, VoLo Foundation remains steadfast in its vision for a future where sustainability and innovation drive progress.

“As a mother of six, I’m driven by the urgency to secure a safe future for our children. That is why VoLo Foundation is committed to investing in climate solutions. When we invest in climate solutions, we invest in healthier communities, a stronger economy, and a sustainable future. It’s not a blue or red issue, but a green future for generations to come,” added Lopez Vogel.

A multifaceted approach is essential to address climate change, going beyond personal responsibility. Meaningful, large-scale change requires the integration of science, economics, and policy. As David S. Vogel emphasizes: “I’d want others to see how critical involving science and economics is to tackling climate change. It’s not just individual actions that will get us there, but large-scale shifts supported by data. Great things are possible when policy and science come together.”

Looking ahead, VoLo Foundation is poised to deepen its impact, nurture the next generation of climate-conscious leaders, and continue its mission to ensure a healthy planet for all.

