VP Vance comes out fighting on AI threats

17/02/2025

US Vice President JD Vance stated in a virtual address at France’s AI Action Summit in Paris the administration of President Donald Trump will safeguard the country’s AI and chip technologies from theft.

He said the US has “watched as hostile foreign adversaries have weaponised AI software to rewrite history, surveil users, and censor speech” during his address

While Vance did not mention China by name, he stated ”some authoritarian regimes have stolen and used AI to strengthen their military, intelligence, and surveillance capabilities, capture foreign data, and create propaganda to undermine other nations’ national security”.

“I want to be clear, this administration will block such efforts, full stop,” he said.

Vance said the US will work with allies and partners to strengthen and extend AI protections. He also noted the Trump administration will “close pathways to adversaries attaining AI capabilities that threaten all of our people”.

While claiming the US continues to be the gold standard worldwide for AI, he cautioned attendees against using cheap, subsided technologies.

Collaborating with such entities will lead to “chaining your nation to an authoritarian master that seeks to infiltrate, dig in, and seize your information infrastructure”, Vance said.

“Should a deal seem too good to be true, just remember the old adage that we learned in Silicon Valley, if you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”

He also stated the administration believes excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry just as it is taking off, and that it will make every effort to encourage pro-growth policies.

“I’d like to see that deregulatory flavour making its way into a lot of the conversations at this conference,” he said.

